Google’s next foldable is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it looks like this

Official render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google will officially unveil its Pixel 9 Pro Fold in just a few weeks. Recently, it teased the new device with a 30-second video on YouTube.

Set to replace the Google Pixel Fold, the somewhat wordy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has long been rumored, although little was known about the device until this week. It’s expected to launch on August 13 at a Made by Google event alongside the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Google also teased the latter this week.

The teaser video, titled “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold,” starts with a display of Google Gemini, suggesting that Gemini will be an important feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like the Pixel 9 Pro teaser, the video shows a message on a fully opened device that reads “Oh hi, AI,” followed by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s name and a reminder about its upcoming launch

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Earlier this week, we received a major leak about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Internal photos show that the inner selfie camera is now positioned in the top-right corner of the device, whereas on the previous model, it was slightly off-center. The camera bar has also been replaced with a rectangular module with two pill-shaped camera lenses. Other new details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are that its inner display looks like it has slightly thinner bezels at the top and bottom, and the crease may be slightly reduced.

The first-generation Pixel Fold launched in June 2023. In our original review, we noted the phone’s solid build quality and spacious cover display. Additionally, we acknowledged its stunning display, exceptional cameras, and swift performance. However, we were unimpressed by its one-day battery life, subpar wireless charging option, and high price. The Pixel Fold also hasn’t aged particularly well.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch about a month after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was announced earlier this month and is set to debut next week.

