Google, Oppo, Moto and Honor are finally giving us the AI we deserve

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of the term AI. When every company in the industry is using the term, it loses its meaning, and I’m tired of more AI use cases that I barely use.

Artificial intelligence was meant to make our lives easier, but the first era of AI was all about generative uses. It has led to millions of means, can help anyone become an artist, and has led to a deepfake era that phone makers are also hoping to use AI to solve.

Yet, the lack of a use case that everyone desires has also meant we’re about to enter the next era of agentic AI. The difference is key: the first era was about creating new content, and the second era is all about AI being used to make your life significantly easier.

I’ve just experienced five different examples of the future of AI, and it’s clear that we’re finally about to get the AI that we have been dreaming about.

Gemini Live

Google is pushing AI on smartphones forward for the hundreds of millions of users who use Gemini or OEM partner AI solutions. The future of Google Gemini was on show at the Android Avenue at MWC 2025, and what I saw made me super excited.

First, AI is finally addressing one of the biggest issues since the advent of the smart home: getting things to work together properly. Instead of needing to build complex routines yourself, you can now prompt Gemini to do so for you.

The example used to demonstrate was of a dog sneaking a cookie from a kitchen counter. The demo showed the user first asking Gemini to review footage and find out whether it was the pet or the child. Then the demo asked Gemini to build a routine so the lights would come on, and a preset broadcast would go out to all speakers to stop this.

This is the type of AI feature that I can see my mother using, as is the preview of the new Gemini Live. In the coming weeks, all Gemini Advanced customers will be able to share a screen with Gemini, and mobile users will also be able to use their phone camera to ask questions about their surroundings.

The possibilities are endless with these new features, and I love that Google is also making them incredibly user-friendly. They’re simple enough that anyone can use them.

Moto AI and Smart Connect 2.0

Motorola didn’t unveil any new hardware at MWC, but that didn’t stop it from showing off a suite of new AI features that will transform how you use your phone.

The biggest of these is Smart Connect, which will transform the integration of all Android and Windows devices, not just those made by Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo. It also provides the best ecosystem integration I’ve seen, aside from Apple’s.

Smart Connect allows you to link a laptop, tablet, and phone together to open a range of new features. These include easily transferring files and mirroring the screen. There are also some nifty AI tricks, such as being able to search images, documents, and files across all your linked devices and launching apps on a device using Moto AI on another device.

In particular, Lenovo and Motorola are taking a different approach to the one deployed by many tech companies. Instead of limiting the feature to just their devices, it’s instead available to help any Android or Windows user. It’s refreshing, and I hope it’s a sign of the things to come in the industry.

Real-time translation from Oppo, Honor, and Tecno

One of the AI use cases I’ve been most excited about is real-time translation. I used to be great at learning new languages, but I need to refresh this skill. Yet, I travel a lot and have many meetings where translators are required. I’ve longed for a setup that made conversations seamless on the go, and Oppo, Honor, and Tecno revealed new solutions that could make this a reality.

Oppo launched the world’s thinnest foldable — the Oppo Find N5 — two weeks before MWC, meaning its presence during the show was focused on its AI efforts in partnership with Google Gemini. The most exciting part of the AI Summit was the reveal of real-time translation during phone calls, which should roll out to users in the coming months. It’s unclear whether this is just for Oppo phones, but it’s a huge benefit for travel and work.

Honor also tackled the same problem using an entirely different approach. While Oppo’s translation feature is only for phone calls, Honor’s is designed to tackle the problem of live translation during conversations. Its solution? Its first open-ear earbuds, the Earbuds Open, have ANC and offer real-time translation; pass one to the other person, place one in your ear, and you can have a conversation with no one else needed.

Tecno took a third approach to solving the same problem but focused more on business meetings and less on portability. Its new MegaBook S14 computer features the ability to translate a conversation or business meeting in real time, allowing you to conduct business without the need for human translators. Particularly interesting is that it runs entirely on-device and offline, so it should even work if you need to have an impromptu conversation in the skies.

Each of these features has the ability to make your interactions with other humans much easier, but the next generation of AI is also designed to be the assistant that gets things done for you.

Honor’s AI Agent

There’s a lot of growing apps and services that offer some form of agentic artificial intelligence, or in simpler terms, the ability to do things like a human would. Consider the difference between AI right now and a human assistant: if you ask the latter to book a table, flight, or hotel with your set preferences, you’re not likely to have to use multiple prompts to do so.

Alongside several new products and announcements — including its new AI-focused Alpha plan corporate strategy, 7 years of updates for its flagship smartphones, and several AI demos — Honor showed off its new AI Agent. It’s a GUI-based mobile AI agent that can read your screen and perform task,s and the example above was used in the company’s demo.

The actual user experience won’t display all the steps, but the demo showed each of the steps it takes. For security reasons, you also have to confirm before the final step is executed. It can work with other third-party applications as well, and it can adapt to use your preferred app instead of the pre-programmed options.

Welcome to the era of helpful AI

Yes, it doesn’t sound as cool as Agentic AI, but the future of AI seems to be about helping people solve complex problems or perform mundane or repetitive tasks. It’s designed to help you live life on your terms, and each of these products will help you do that.

I’ve been in plenty of situations where real-time translation is needed, and recording to translate later hasn’t always been feasible. Many people would like an assistant for tasks like booking hotels or restaurants just to save them time, while Motorola Smart Connect could have a huge impact on all Android and Windows users.

The biggest impact will be from Google Gemini. Google is at the forefront of Android efforts around AI, but it has thankfully recognised that supporting partners is the way to get AI in the hands of the masses.

A partnership that started with Samsung Galaxy AI has extended to also working closely with phone makers — including Motorola, Honor, and Oppo — to develop and build new AI experiences. I am a big fan of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries, but in the same week that Apple delayed the next generation of Siri, it’s telling that we’re getting the AI we deserve from multiple Android phone makers working together.