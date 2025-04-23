Google Pixel 10: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Google Pixel 10: Design and display Google Pixel 10: Camera Google Pixel 10: Battery and charging Google Pixel 10: Release date and pricing

The Google Pixel 9 has been enjoying its time in the sun for the last eight months thanks to its stunning cameras, spectacular battery life, spontaneous use of Gemini AI, and a gorgeous matte finish that is on par with the iPhone 16. Summer is coming around the corner, and along with that comes release of the Google Pixel 10. Though there has been no formal announcement of the upcoming model, preliminary reports and leaks have been speculating how it will look and function compared to the current iteration. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10: Design and display

The Google Pixel 10 will have some slight hardware upgrades from the Pixel 9. One of those upgrades is, reportedly, embedding the Tensor G5 processor into the phone, enabling it to match the iPhone in performance compared to the Tensor G4 chip. Basically, the Tensor G5 chip will rely on an eight CPU cores to run tasks of varying sizes — one Arm Cortex-X4 processing core for heavy-duty tasks, two Cortex-A520 cores for lighter tasks, and five Cortex-A725 cores for medium-intensity programs.

On the outside, the Pixel 10 will have a 6.3-inch display complete with an OLED panel that boasts an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have more or less the same chassis build and matte glass finish on the back as its predecessor. Specifically, it might have the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which will make the phone simultaneously soft to the touch and extremely fragile. The metal chassis will still have a satin finish, giving you an easier time keeping a tight grip on your phone — a grip that will be more enhanced if you put a case on it.

Software-wise, the phone will launch with Pixel Sense, the most advanced AI assistant on Google devices yet. Pixel Sense (nicknamed “Pixie” prior to its announcement earlier this year) will run on Gemini Nano, the compact version of Google Gemini, pull and collate data from various apps, text messages, images, and other media files, and provide contextual predictions based on how you use Pixel. It will answer questions about your personal data, but those answers won’t be sent to Google’s servers. In other words, your secrets are safe inside the phone.

Google Pixel 10: Camera

The cameras for the Google Pixel 10 will retain the pill-shaped module that was introduced to the Pixel 9, so the design won’t change as much. However, the Pixel 10 will reportedly have a dedicated telephoto camera for the first time, which will deliver 11 megapixels of zoomed-in photos. Despite the telephoto lens bringing the base model phone in line with the Pro models, the upgrade comes at the expense of the other cameras. The ultrawide camera will be 13MP, while the selfie camera will be 11MP. However, the main camera will still be 50MP, although it’ll be upgraded to the Samsung GN8 sensor, which was present in the Pixel 9a.

In contrast, the ultrawide camera on the Pixel 9 is 48MP, while the selfie camera is 10.5MP. The selfie camera gets upgraded just a smidge on the Pixel 10, but the quality of the other cameras will suffer tremendously for it. If Google wants to make sure the addition of the telephoto lens to the base model is worth the upgrade, it should add the 8x Super Res Zoom to the camera as well.

Google Pixel 10: Battery and charging

Now on to the important part of the Pixel 10: battery life and charging speeds. There’s not much information about battery size or life span yet, but rumors say that it may have a 4,700 mAh battery just like the Pixel 9 or larger, going up to 5,000 mAh. At any of those sizes, the battery will have enough juice to let the Pixel run for 24 hours, or up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver Mode, which sounds unrealistic considering the battery goes down fast from obscene screen time, try as we might to save power.

There isn’t much to say about the Pixel 10’s charging speed, either. However, if it is anything like the Pixel 9, it may support 45W of fast charging, charging the battery up to 55% in 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 10: Release date and pricing

The Google Pixel 10 has a release window for August 2025. That means it arrive at the same time as the Pixel 9 did last year, of not a couple months into fall.

The Pixel 10 may also sell at $800, assuming tariffs don’t make it more expensive. Even without tariffs on materials used to develop the phone, the Tensor G5 chip — not to mention the camera getting the telephoto lens — may give Google a reason to raise the price up to $100 from the Pixel 9.