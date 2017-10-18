DT
DT
Home > Mobile > With the Google Pixel 2, Bluetooth connectivity…

With the Google Pixel 2, Bluetooth connectivity issues may finally be resolved

By
cars with Android Auto
Google Pixel 2 XL joins the parade of worthy halo smartphones
Google to extend Pixel 2's HDR+ capabilities to third-party photo apps
Stay safe with the best Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors
Google is offering free donuts and Home Minis to people in select cities
Can Monster force open the door to legal online gambling in the U.S.?
Here's how and where to buy the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Google Home Mini feature discontinued after the device recorded users
Battle for the Android throne: Can the Google Pixel 2 best Samsung's Galaxy S8?
These photos show off the Google Pixel 2's camera in all its glory
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Google's Daydream View 2 VR headset more design refresh than big upgrade
Google Home vs. Google Home Mini vs. Google Home Max: It’s all about the sound
The best Pixel 2 XL cases to keep your Google phone pixel perfect
Google's high-end Pixelbook packs a punch, and it starts at just $1,000
Here's where you can buy a Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the United Kingdom
Why it matters to you

Bluetooth connectivity has been an issue for months for Android users, but the Pixel 2 may finally have a fix.

There are already myriad reasons to be excited about the imminent availability of Google’s Pixel 2 smartphone, and now there’s one more that ought to be particularly attractive to drivers. When the second generation of Google’s flagship smartphone ships, it will feature a fix for a Bluetooth audio problem that folks have been complaining about since the Oreo software update in August.

Over the past several months, users have taken to Pixel forumsReddit, and YouTube to complain about issues with Bluetooth connectivity. Pixel owners seemed to be most affected by the bug, and issues seemed to mainly plague Android Auto and playback in vehicles. Some other folks also noted problems with headphone and Bluetooth speaker playback.

As one Google forum user noted, “After upgrading to Oreo 8.0 and also after applying the Oct 5th update, I can’t play any audio from many native Google apps like Play Music, Maps Navigation, YouTube.”

Another user said, “I updated yesterday and now my phone will not connect with my car’s Bluetooth at all. Prior to this update everything but calls would go through my car’s Bluetooth system.”

While Google did issue a security patch in October to address the issue, it would appear that it wasn’t a complete fix. Some Android users still noted that they had issues with Bluetooth.

As Pixel owner and software developer Ed Spencer told Forbes, “This has made me think twice about getting another Google handset. In future I’ll get a premium device from a more established manufacturer. I’d rather wait a little longer for Android updates as long as they are more stable.”

Needless to say, such sentiments are a cause for concern for Google, which has finally resolved the problem in Pixel 2 handsets currently being shipped to those who placed pre-orders. “Google is aware of this issue and additional fixes are coming soon. Likely November or early December. For Pixel 2, the first security update (which will initiate the fix) will come in November, after Pixel 2 XL goes on sale in U.K. Each Pixel comes with a headphone adaptor so that they can use usual plug-in headphones,” a spokesperson told Forbes. “Google also has partnered with around 25 companies globally to create Made For headphones if users would prefer this over Bluetooth.”