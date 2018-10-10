Digital Trends
Mobile

It’s the phone equivalent of a Bentley. So why does the Pixel 3 look like a VW?

Andy Boxall
By
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 2 phones looked boring. Google has half-fixed the problem in 2018 for the Pixel 3, but still hasn’t quite cracked the case, and this could be a problem.

Apple is constantly called out for its expensive hardware, but when you hold an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, they feel every bit of the $1,000-plus it cost, regardless of what angle you view it from. The same can be said of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy Note 9.

Pick up an old Pixel, and it was rather underwhelming. For 2018, Google has fixed the Pixel 3 provided you only look at it from the back. The matte finish glass is a masterstroke. It looks great, resists fingerprints, and is suitably different from other phones. The front? Oh dear.

Don’t turn the Pixel 3 over

Before we get right into this, it’s important to put out some fires before they spread. We’re not attacking the Google Pixel 3’s superb ability as a smartphone, the excellent camera, the Android experience, or the much-needed regular software updates. These are awesome. But you’re going to have to stare at one of the more challenging faces to use it.

It’s a cutthroat world, and there are many phones vying for your love. The sad reality is that like Tinder-for-smartphones, you’re going to pick the pretty one.

The Pixel 3 XL has the deepest notch we’ve seen.

Put the Pixel 3 XL alongside the Galaxy S9, and the Samsung phone looks more expensive and better designed than Google’s latest. It’s like parking a bright red 2018 Bentley Continental GT next to a 2018 VW Golf, painted in basic blue. Not even a nice blue. The Golf is the complete package as a vehicle, but everyone is going to take pictures of the Bentley because it looks great.

It’s not the back that’s the problem here, it’s the front, and both Pixel 3 phones are afflicted. The Pixel 3 XL has the deepest notch we’ve seen. The notch is hardly winning beauty contests anyway, so to make it even more pronounced is like drawing a big red circle around a nasty spot on your face. “Look at this everyone,” Google says, “isn’t it nasty!” Even worse, the screen doesn’t extend to the base of the phone. It has a chin too.

Turn to the Pixel 3 and the notch disappears, replaced by a lovely big bezel that extends just as deep into the phone’s screen, to match the equally deep one on the chin. We’d almost rather have the notch. Neither of these things are crimes, and the Pixel 3 looks much better than the Pixel 2, but the bezels and the notch are terribly distracting. The pretty minimalism on the back, with a clever mix of textures that avoid the cheapness of the Pixel 2, makes us want to pick the phone up. Look at the front, and we want to put it back down.

With the Pixel 3 range it’s your choice of bezeled, or a bezel with a massive notch.

The worst year to make an ugly phone

There’s never a good time to release a product that makes you think so deeply about the design, but 2018 has given us such a long list of awesome-looking phones: One with gawky looks stands out for all the wrong reasons. Want some examples? That’s easy, and it’s the Oppo Find X right at the top of the list. If the Find X was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, the show would have ended after a single episode. Winner: Found.

The Google Pixel is lauded and purchased because it’s a showcase for Google’s Android software.

It’s not the only stunner we’ve seen this year. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is similarly gorgeous, and Porsche Design took many of the best aspects, made them more symmetrical, and created the stunning Mate 10 RS. If either were any more seductive, poets would be writing sonnets about them. Then you’ve got companies embracing color in 2018. Huawei’s twilight P20 Pro showed how clever use of gradients, light and reflection could create a unique, eye-catching finish, while the impossibly beautiful silk white OnePlus 6 is more strokable than most kittens.

There’s a good chance if you’re a phone fan, you won’t need to look for pictures of these phones, as the design and style made them memorable and desirable.

Why it matters

There are probably a few of you reading this that are already foaming at the mouth, or furiously writing comments about design not mattering, and about the Pixel’s prowess, camera, and software speaking for itself. Calm down. I agree. For many, the Google Pixel is lauded and purchased because it’s a showcase for Google’s Android software, and its ability to show others how cameras are really done, even with a single lens. We love and recommend them for it.

However, there are so many excellent smartphones on sale this year — it’s hard to name a really bad one, actually — the final buying decision often comes down to how the phone looks, and how it makes you feel. The fact is, many people won’t want one that looks like a dog’s dinner. We wonder how many people that were looking forward to the Pixel 3 have been put off by the final design? If you’re a Pixel devotee, we implore you to do some missionary work on behalf of the Pixel 3. It needs it.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Google doesn’t help itself, and it’s very frustrating that the Pixel 3 gets 50 percent of the design right, and then ignores the remaining 50 percent. Seemingly in an effort to convince itself these things don’t matter, Google gives the Pixel’s colors silly, self-deprecating names. They do matter, Google. How about a special edition Pixel 3 where one part of it’s painted? You can call it, “half-finished red,” or something, and it’ll suit the phone perfectly.

We want more people to buy the Google Pixel 3, but it is in danger of being passed over in favor of more attractive options, by those who aren’t really aware of its major selling points. It’s unfortunate Google has decided to take one of the most hated phone design trends of the last year, the notch, and shove it down our throats. Notch-haters turning towards the Pixel 3 can enjoy the bezels instead.

It’s too late for the Pixel 3, but perhaps with the Pixel 4, Google will get 100 percent of the design right.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Adorable robotic murder-machine Bastion is the first 'Overwatch' Lego set
Google Pixel 3
Product Review

Yeah, it’s fast, but the Pixel 3’s A.I. brains are the reason you’ll want one

Google’s latest smartphone is the Pixel 3. It’s slightly smaller than last year’s Pixel 2, but has a larger 5.5-inch OLED screen, and skimpier bezels. Unfortunately, the price has jumped - so are the new A.I. features worth it?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google pixel 3 xl review and hands on 5095
Product Review

The Pixel 3 XL is a great smartphone, but one flaw takes it down a notch

Google’s next big phone is here, and it’s the Pixel 3 XL. It has a 6.3-inch OLED screen that looks great, with strong performance and a predictably superior camera, but there’s a big, ugly problem -- the notch.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google pixel 3 xl vs apple iphone xs max display
Mobile

Pixel 3 XL vs. iPhone XS Max: Which plus-sized flagship reigns supreme?

The Google Pixel 3 XL is finally here, boasting improved performance, a new design, and more. But can it take out the other super-sized phone that recently came out, the Apple iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Christian de Looper
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for October 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Pixel 3 XL vs. Pixel 2 XL vs. Pixel XL: Which XL is best for you?

A Google Pixel XL is the best phone to get if you want the perfect Android experience on a big screen. However, with the release of the Pixel 3 XL, you have more choices then ever. Which Pixel XL should you buy?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Here’s how to buy the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, arguably the best Android phones currently available. Now that they're official, you might be wondering how to get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Anker Roav VIVA Pro review
Product Review

Roav VIVA Pro adds Alexa to your car, but she may be hard of hearing

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Posted By Nolan Browning
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: 5 features we love, 5 features we don’t

Google officially launched the highly anticipated Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. While Google's new smartphones offer plenty of things to be excited about, there are also changes we aren't fans of. We've rounded up a list of both.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Google brings back its pop-up shops to show off its new lineup of products

To show off its slew of new products, Google will open up pop-up shops in New York and Chicago starting October 18. The company also introduced a customer service and delivery program, along with a partnership with tech retailer, "b8ta."
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Google Pixel 3
Photography

Google is revolutionizing smartphone photos with computing, not lenses

The new Google Pixel 3 phones are here, and the most intriguing features are cameras that leverage computational photography to deliver great photos. Can we say bye to crappy zoom and poor low-light images?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Product Review

Google’s Pixel Slate has all the puzzle’s pieces, but they don’t quite fit

Google has a brand new 2-in-1 device, the Pixel Slate. Using Chrome OS and a spiffy form factor, it wants to be both a laptop replacement and a proper tablet. We went hands-on with the device to see if it can live up to its hype.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Instagram says its A.I. can track down bullying in photos

Instagram is turning to artificial intelligence to help it root out bullying on its platform. Following similar efforts to target bullying in comments, the company now has systems capable of detecting bullying in photos, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg