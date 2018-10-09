Share

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL — the company’s latest and greatest set of smartphones, featuring an upgraded processor and improved internals, a new design, and more.

Now that the new phones are out, however, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on them for yourself. The phone is available in a few different colors, including “just black,” “clearly white,” and “not pink.” In case you’re wondering how to get the Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL for yourself, we put together this guide.

Unlocked

As you might expect, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both available unlocked through the Google Store. The two devices are up for pre-order now, and full sales for the phone will begin on October 18. Here’s a rundown of Pixel 3 unlocked pricing.

64GB Google Pixel 3: $800 or $33.29 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing

$800 or $33.29 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing 128GB Google Pixel 3: $900 or $37.46 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing

$900 or $37.46 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing 64GB Google Pixel 3 XL: $900 or $37.46 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing

$900 or $37.46 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing 128GB Google Pixel 3 XL: $1,000 or $41.63 per month for 24 months with Google Store financing

The unlocked version of the phone is compatible with all major carriers — so if you’re on T-Mobile, Sprint, or AT&T, that’s how you’ll have to get the phones, considering the fact that they’re exclusive to Verizon.

Carriers

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are exclusively available on Verizon, meaning that you won’t be able to get them through any other carrier except Google’s own Project Fi — at least not yet.

Verizon

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available for pre-order straight through the Verizon website, so if you’re a Verizon customer or willing to make the switch, then you can pull the trigger now. Like the unlocked version of the device, the Verizon Google Pixel 3 will be available in full starting on October 18.

Here’s a rundown of pricing for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Verizon.

64GB Google Pixel 3: $800, or $33.33 per month for 24 months

$800, or $33.33 per month for 24 months 128GB Google Pixel 3: $900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months

$900, or $37.49 per month for 24 months 64GB Google Pixel 3 XL: $930, or $38.74 per month for 24 months

$930, or $38.74 per month for 24 months 128GB Google Pixel 3 XL: $1,030, or $42.91 per month for 24 months

Verizon has a few deals going on, too. For starters, when you order a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL through Verizon with monthly device payments, and add a new line, you’ll get a free 64GB Google Pixel 3 or $800 toward the purchase of another Pixel 3 device. On top of that, if you order your new phone through the My Verizon app on October 9, you get a free Google Pixel Stand.

Google Project Fi

As you would expect, the Google Pixel 3 is also available through Google’s own Project Fi, and it’s available for the same price as it is unlocked — so you’ll save a few bucks through Google compared to through Verizon. When it comes to deals, Project Fi is also offering a $799 service credit when you buy two Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phones and add a new member to an existing group plan.