Digital Trends
Mobile

Renders reveal Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 XL in all its notch-less glory

Andy Boxall
By
google pixel 4 xl render news leaked

The Google Pixel 4 is coming this year, and if you’re wondering how the Pixel 4 XL — the larger of the two phones expected — will look, here is a good idea. This is a render of the phone based on official news, leaked information, and alleged schematics, and it’s very different from the Pixel 3 XL. The good news from a design standpoint is that the gigantic notch blighting the 3 XL’s clean lines looks likely to disappear for the Pixel 4 XL.

google pixel 4 xl render news leaked 2

Instead, the Pixel 4 XL will potentially adopt a sizable bezel around the top of the phone, much like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. It houses a pair of camera lenses and a speaker, according to the rendered images, which were created by @OnLeaks for pricebaba.com. If Google is hoping to avoid backlash against the design this year with its decision, it may not have succeeded. Comments on the Twitter post are filled with complaints about the phone’s design, accusing it of looking outdated already.

At the bottom of the screen is a far smaller bezel, while on the back is the controversial new camera lens array, which is set inside a large section in the top left of the device. Look carefully and you’ll notice the render does not show a fingerprint sensor, indicating Google will fit an in-display sensor, or adopt face recognition using the multiple camera sensors seen in the bezel. Both these features have already been rumored, and it’s not the first time we’ve heard the Pixel 4XL will lose the notch either.

Other changes? The small lower bezel does not contain a speaker, suggesting the Pixel 4 XL will not have front-facing stereo speakers. Instead, speakers can be seen on the bottom of the phone, in a more traditional place alongside a USB Type-C connection. Neither end of the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other rumors point to the Pixel 4 XL having a special time-of-flight sensor on the front to provide a gesture control system like the LG G8.

While these images are not confirmed by Google, they do feature elements the company has sent out itself. We know the camera array will look like that, so what about the notch and the bezel? The Google Pixel 4 and 4XL are expected to launch around October, and unless Google breaks the news again, we’ll find out then.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
black shark 2 full review 5
Product Review

The Black Shark 2 devours games, but there are other gaming fish in the sea

With incredibly powerful flagship specs and a unique design, the Black Shark 2 should be on your shortlist when looking for a gaming phone. But does it have the polish to fend off contenders like the Red Magic 3?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Huawei P30 Pro review
Mobile

For the Mate 30, Huawei may hop on board 2019’s mad camera array design train

In a year when rear camera lens arrays are changing dramatically -- whether it’s the Nokia 9 or the Pixel 4 -- Huawei may have gone for something radical for the Mate 30 too, according to a leaked render.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Supercharge your Samsung smartphone with the best Galaxy S10 accessories

Whether you've gone for the Samsung Galaxy S10, the S10 Plus, or the S10e, you've snagged yourself a stunning smartphone, but the right accessories can take it to a whole new level. Check out our picks for the best Galaxy S10 accessories.
Posted By Simon Hill
the humble cassette player gets a modern day makeover sort of its ok 7 2
Mobile

The humble cassette player gets a modern-day makeover, sort of

If you've been wondering what it was like to live in the 80s, or want to experience for yourself the joys of owning a portable cassette player, then this modern-day effort from Ninm Lab may be of interest.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best tiny houses
Mobile

Will 5G fix America’s rural broadband woes? We asked the experts

Rural Americans are by far the most under-served population when it comes to broadband access: 3 in 10 in these areas don't have access. Is 5G really the answer, or do we need to look elsewhere?
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iOS 13 call blocker guide
Mobile

How to block spam calls using iOS 13’s silence unknown callers feature

Apple's iOS 13 has a ton of great new features, including the Dark Mode, fresh photo editing features, and more. One feature that could come in very handy is the ability to block unknown numbers automatically. We show you how right here.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for July 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to turn off Google Assistant
Mobile

Hey Google, take a break: How to turn off or limit Google Assistant

If you're uncomfortable with the idea of Google Assistant, or it's popping up uninvited and annoying you, then you can always limit it or turn it off altogether. We'll show you how to dig into those Google Assistant settings right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple AirPods
Mobile

How to share music with other AirPods or Powerbeats Pro headphones on iOS 13

AirPods are awesome, but passing them between ears to share music isn't. Now you don't have to. iOS 13 adds a feature that allows owners of AirPods and PowerBeats Pro to share a music stream from a single device.
Posted By Mark Jansen
How to turn off Siri
Mobile

Sick of Siri? Learn how to disable or just limit Apple's virtual assistant

Are you fed up of Siri coming to life unexpectedly? Maybe you just want to turn off Siri suggestions. Or perhaps you don't want to use Siri at all. Whatever the case, we'll guide you through precisely how to turn Siri off or limit it.
Posted By Simon Hill
mobile-pay-feature-image
Mobile

When customers don't carry cash, mobile card readers help small companies thrive

Small businesses that market directly to customers benefit from having a point of sale system ready for clients who don't carry cash. Card readers should support swipe, the newer chip standard, and various smartphone-based wallets.
Posted By Jackie Dove