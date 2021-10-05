  1. Mobile

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get official Pixel Fall Launch confirmed for Oct 19

By

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro finally have an official launch date and a livestream to go with it. The long-anticipated and much-leaked devices will be revealed during the Pixel Fall Launch event at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19. You’ll be able to watch it live right on Google’s Pixel Fall Launch landing page.

The confirmation of the event comes after the release of the Android 12 update on Monday, October 4. Oddly, the release didn’t hit the existing Pixel devices right away, breaking with precedent and raising questions among both users and commentators about whether Google was undermining the value of the Pixel devices.

#Pixel6, the new Google Phone.

Tune in October 19th at 10 am PT: https://t.co/zmp5byVq1y#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/v3wwySE5gs

&mdash; Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2021

Now it seems clear that Google has set it up so the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be among the first Android devices to run the Android 12 update, though Samsung is already far along, with OneUI Beta 4 2.0 running the update with Material You.

Google intends for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be premium devices that can compete with flagships like the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone will feature Google’s first triple-camera setup and it will be powered by a beefy in-house Tensor processor. We’ve already gotten a comprehensive set of leaks for both devices, seen the design in the wild, and even gotten a look at some camera samples.

While it might seem like there are no surprises to be had here, there is an outside possibility that we might see the potential launch of a Pixel Fold. That would put Google in direct competition with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

There’s no word on other hardware, but to see more about what we expect, take a look at our full Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro roundup to get all the details and up-to-date specs.

Editors' Recommendations

House of the Dragon trailer teases Game of Thrones’ fiery past

Milly Alcock as as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Amazon is practically giving away this robot vacuum today

The slim version of the Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11s, with the power button glowing faintly.

Intel CEO says AMD’s lead is ‘over’ with the arrival of Alder Lake. But is it?

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility

This Windows 11 memory bug is exactly why I’m waiting to upgrade

windows 11 memory leak bug surface file explorer 3

Why 34,000 Amazon customers love this $150 robot vacuum

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for October 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Kingdom Hearts games come to Nintendo Switch, but as Cloud versions

Sora, Mickey, Goofy, and more in Kingdom Hearts 2.

Lenovo’s leaked Legion Play cloud gaming console is a flawed idea

A leaked image of the Lenovo Legion Play.

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Arlo security camera bundles today

Netgear Arlo Pro 3

The best iPhone 13 cases and covers

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last DLC character

last super smash bros ultimate character revealed sora in

5 early Black Friday deals you can (and should) shop today

Close up of a man showing off the Apple Watch Series 6 on his wrist.