 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal drops the price of the Google Pixel 6a down to $320

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man holding the Google Pixel 6a.

Android fans who are on the hunt for affordable phone deals should take a look at Amazon’s offer for the Google Pixel 6a. From its original price of $449, a 29% discount slashes the smartphone’s price to just $320. You shouldn’t ignore $129 in savings for a well-reviewed smartphone, but a lot of other shoppers are probably thinking the same thing. We don’t expect stocks of the mobile device to last long, so you’ll have to complete the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a isn’t Google’s latest smartphone — that distinction belongs to the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro — but it’s still a worthwhile purchase. The device promises smooth performance and tight security through the Google Tensor chip and 6GB of RAM, and it’s equipped with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The Google Pixel 6a features 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras at the back, plus an 8MP selfie camera at the front, as well as an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance so you won’t have to worry about the smartphone getting physically damaged when you go outdoors.

When comparing the Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 6, it’s apparent that the two smartphones share many of the same characteristics and features, including the processor and the dual-lens rear camera setup. However, the Google Pixel 6a is cheaper, which may make it your choice between the two previous-generation models if you’re not the type who needs professional-level cameras from their smartphone. The Google Pixel 6a ships with Android 12 pre-loaded, but you can upgrade the operating system to Android 13 in order to access the latest features.

Related

If you think the Google Pixel 6a should be your next Android phone, you’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of Amazon’s 29% discount. You’ll save $129 from the device’s sticker price of $449, so you’ll only have to pay $320, but that’s only if you’re able to catch the offer while it’s still online. The deal may disappear at any moment, so before that happens, you need to buy the Google Pixel 6a without hesitation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
You’ll be surprised how good this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is
The Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting on a table and showing its home screen.

We've been rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in recent times but we're seriously impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal going on at Best Buy right now. When you trade in select devices, you can get up to $750 instant trade-in credit to save on the phone as well as $100 instant Samsung Credit so you can buy select Samsung products for less. That means it's possible to buy the phone for just $450 after trade-in or working out at $350 when you factor in the instant Samsung Credit. Sound unmissable to you? Read on while we tell you why the phone is so great.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone around right now. Ranking highly in our look at the best phones and defeating all the competition in the best Android phones stakes, you can't go wrong here. Truly exceptional, it does everything fantastically well. Perhaps its highlight is its camera. Ever wanted to take a photo at night but were frustrated by low-light photo quality? That's going to be a thing of the past here with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra making everything look good. Its 200MP camera is even capable of taking photos of the moon thanks to its exceptional zoom quality.

Read more
3 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch's Pilot Bold watch face.

If you're ready to jump into the world of smartwatch technology, consider a Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch was just released in October, and already Google is giving Samsung, Apple and Garmin a run for their money. Having a smartwatch opens up a world of convenience and insight. These are the three best benefits you'll get if you buy the Google Pixel Watch today.
It integrates perfectly with your other Google devices
Having a full smartphone on your wrist is arguably the biggest draw for a smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch doesn't disappoint in this regard. Touch the crown on the watch and swipe a few times and you can access most of the apps that Google is known for. You have maps, mobile payment methods, alarms, and of course texts and notifications.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, there is no better smartwatch to get. Since they're both designed by Google, the interface on both will be familiar to you. There are some fancy things you can do if you have multiple Google devices. For instance, if you have Google earbuds, you can pair them with the Google Pixel Watch instantly with Fast Pair. If you have Nest smart devices around your home, you can control them through the Google Pixel Watch. Simply tell your watch to display  your Nest Security Camera on your living room TV, and all three devices will work together.
It has the health tracking of a Fitbit, literally
One of the primary uses of a smartwatch is fitness tracking. We all want to know how hard we're working every day so we can figure out how to stay healthy and active. Google took that to heart, and built a smartwatch that tracks everything you could ask of it. It wasn't too tough for them, since they bought Fitbit in 2021. Now the Google Pixel Watch has all the snazzy connectivity specs you'd expect from Google, along with the detailed and precise health tracking that Fitbit is known for.

Read more
Best Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google's Pixel brand covers not just smartphones, but also wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The software giant's entry into the hardware market has been a success, and if you're a fan of the Android operating system, you should definitely check out the Google Pixel deals that we've rounded up here. There are some pretty slick discounts on this list of Google Pixel devices, but you'll have to hurry up with your purchases because their prices may return to normal sooner than you expect.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series -- $80, was $100

Why Buy:

Read more