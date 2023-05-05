Android fans who are on the hunt for affordable phone deals should take a look at Amazon’s offer for the Google Pixel 6a. From its original price of $449, a 29% discount slashes the smartphone’s price to just $320. You shouldn’t ignore $129 in savings for a well-reviewed smartphone, but a lot of other shoppers are probably thinking the same thing. We don’t expect stocks of the mobile device to last long, so you’ll have to complete the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a isn’t Google’s latest smartphone — that distinction belongs to the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro — but it’s still a worthwhile purchase. The device promises smooth performance and tight security through the Google Tensor chip and 6GB of RAM, and it’s equipped with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The Google Pixel 6a features 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras at the back, plus an 8MP selfie camera at the front, as well as an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance so you won’t have to worry about the smartphone getting physically damaged when you go outdoors.

When comparing the Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 6, it’s apparent that the two smartphones share many of the same characteristics and features, including the processor and the dual-lens rear camera setup. However, the Google Pixel 6a is cheaper, which may make it your choice between the two previous-generation models if you’re not the type who needs professional-level cameras from their smartphone. The Google Pixel 6a ships with Android 12 pre-loaded, but you can upgrade the operating system to Android 13 in order to access the latest features.

If you think the Google Pixel 6a should be your next Android phone, you’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of Amazon’s 29% discount. You’ll save $129 from the device’s sticker price of $449, so you’ll only have to pay $320, but that’s only if you’re able to catch the offer while it’s still online. The deal may disappear at any moment, so before that happens, you need to buy the Google Pixel 6a without hesitation.

