Hurry — Google Pixel 6a is down to its cheapest-ever price

The ever-popular Google Pixel 6a is featured among Best Buy’s phone deals hitting its lowest-ever price. Normally priced at $449, it’s down to only $249 for a limited time only. A great opportunity to snag a similarly great phone for less, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around for but we are here to take you through why you might want the Google Pixel 6a in your life.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a has always been a well-priced phone that packs quite a punch. While it scrimps in a few areas such as having weaker battery life than some competition and only having a 60Hz refresh rate, it still achieves flagship-grade levels of performance along with offering up excellent cameras. Google’s Tensor chip is perfectly designed to launch apps fast, load pages quickly, and keep everything running smoothly. Understandably, Google knows how to get the best out of Android which is why its phones (including this one) feature on our look at the best phones.

Its 6.1-inch OLED panel looks good even despite that weaker refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 keeping it safe too. Performance is fantastic with even games speeding along albeit making the processor run a little hot. Camera-wise, there’s a 12.2MP primary camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase detection autofocus to ensure you get good snaps. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 114-degree field of view, along with a 8MP selfie camera. Excellent camera software and the ability to capture punchy colors mean memorable results here.

Additional features like Live Translate so you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 11 languages along with the Magic Eraser tool that takes out photobombers all add up to make the Google Pixel 6a a practical and fun phone to own.

Normally priced at $449, the Google Pixel 6a is down to $249 making it a true must-have phone for anyone that wants great value for money. A saving of $200 is unlikely to stick around for long so if you’re in the market for a new phone, snap it up now before you miss out.

