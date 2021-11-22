The Google Pixel 6 lineup currently includes the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, both of which are in high demand and are extremely difficult to get a hold of. If you were looking to get either of these phones, you may want to consider dropping the idea entirely. Google is reportedly working on a midrange Pixel 6 series handset called the Pixel 6a, expected to launch in the next few months.

Over the weekend, popular smartphone leaker Steve Hemmerstofer (OnLeaks), in collaboration with tech blog 91Mobiles, released the first-ever renders of what is thought to be the upcoming Pixel 6a. As you might have guessed by now, the Pixel 6a will be a slightly watered-down version of the Pixel 6/6 Pro with more midrange specifications and a much lower asking price.

The first thing you will notice from the renders is that the Pixel 6a carries the same design language as both of its better-specced siblings, which, honestly, is a good thing. The Pixel retains the trademark Pixel 6 camera module design, which adds a bit of character to the design. The Pixel 6a will also be noticeably smaller in size compared to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and will feature a 6.2-inch OLED panel. Like its siblings, the Pixel 6a is likely to incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner.

From the renders, the phone also appears to have a dual-camera setup at the rear. Initial reports indicate the primary camera sensor will be the 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor. While we did not initially have the details of the secondary rear camera, a credible tipster on Chinese social media platform Weibo revealed that Google could use the IMX383 sensor with an ultrawide lens. For selfies, the phone is likely to use Sony’s 8MP IMX355 sensor.

While there was talk about Google using a watered-down Tensor chip on the Pixel 6a, indications are that the phone will instead be powered by a more mainstream Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Eagle-eyed Pixel fans might have already noticed that the renders do not show the presence of a 3.5mm audio port anywhere on the phone. The Pixel 6a could become the first Pixel A-series device to omit the 3.5mm jack if this is true. While not confirmed yet, we expect Google to offer the Pixel 6a in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. As always, we do not expect Google to provide expandable storage as an option.

The phone will certainly boot Android 12 at launch, and we can expect timely software updates for the next three years, with security updates likely to continue for the next five years.

