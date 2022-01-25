Google’s Pixel 6a could be coming far sooner than expected

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were well-received smartphones, albeit with certain update issues. There have been strong rumors that suggest that the Pixel 7 is already in the works. In the meantime, Google also has plans for a budget-friendly Pixel 6a. Now, a prominent tipster has suggested that the handset could arrive as early as May 2022.

Max Jambor, a leaker and journalist based in Germany, revealed this on his Twitter account. The release date is in line with the release dates of the earlier models of the budget Pixel handset. The Pixel 3A, which was released in 2019, had also arrived in May of that year. While the Pixel 4a and 5a were released in the months of August 2020 and 2021 respectively, their arrivals were delayed only due to the arrival of COVID-19 and its effect on the supply chain.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Meanwhile, well-known tipster Jon Prosser has also shared that the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch will be arriving on May 26 this year. Given that Google’s annual I/O developer conference is also scheduled for May, we could see the Pixel Watch arriving with the Google Pixel 6a during this conference.

Pixel Watch 👇 I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it. This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

The first leaked renders of the Pixel 6a have shown off a device that is very similar in design to the Pixel 6. It keeps the whole camera bar aesthetic alongside a centered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. The dual rear camera is expected to carry the 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, which was also used in previous Pixel phones up to the Pixel 5a 5G. The device will also be powered by Google’s custom Tensor chip, which was also used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The handset will not carry its 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike previous Pixel A-Series phones, in order to have thinner bezels around the display. However, users can instead plug in USB-C headphones or a dongle — or simply use wireless earbuds.

Google’s Pixel A-Series have been some of the company’s most important phones to date. While the regular Pixels have scooped up headlines, the cheaper Pixels allowed the company to make an impression on the budget market — especially with the more powerful image quality they offered over competitors from Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Oppo. With the Pixel 6 being so affordably priced, a lower-priced Pixel 6a (and one that launches without the teething issues of the Pixel 6) could be poised to make this Google’s best Pixel lineup yet.

