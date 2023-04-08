Google has made many great strides in the mobile market in the past few years, and while they don’t have a big flagship product like Samsung and Apple, the Google Pixel phones are pretty powerful and fall into the flagship-killer category. But of course, that does mean that they come at a price, but luckily there are a couple of great smartphone deals from Amazon right now that makes them rather affordable!

Google Pixel 7 – $449, was $599

The Google Pixel 7 might look like the Pixel 6 from the outside, but the inside has several new upgrades, making it worth the upgrade if you’re considering it. For example, it has the latest and much more powerful Tensor G2 processor and 8GBs of RAM, giving you a smooth experience even if you’re a power user. It also comes with 128GBs of internal memory, with the option for 256GBs, which might be worth it since the Pixel 7 sadly doesn’t come with a MicroSD slot. Of course, the big ticket items are the 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary camera, 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, the 10.8MP f/2.2 selfie camera, and the 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, which is absolutely gorgeous, especially with the HDR 10 support. So, overall, for just $449, you’re getting an amazing mobile device and is an excellent option if you don’t want to go for one of the flagship options that are nearly double the price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro – $749, was $899

On the other hand, if you would like something a little bit more like a flagship, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the way to go. For starters, it has an upgraded 3120 x 1440 resolution screen that can hit 120Hz, compared to the 90hz of the regular Pixel 7, so it looks even better when watching stuff or in day-to-day use. Ironically, the Pixel 7 Pro also comes with the Tensor G2, so you still get excellent performance, although it can run a little bit hot when you’re taxing it, such as when playing graphics-heavy games. As for cameras, it has the same array as the Pixel 7, although it adds a 5x optical zoom and 48MP telephoto camera, which is a great addition if you like taking long shots. The only downside is that the battery life could be better, especially since it has a 5,000 mAh battery, so we’d expect a bit more. Nonetheless, it’s not too bad, especially since the idle draw is reasonable, so if you aren’t constantly checking the phone or using multiple apps, you’ll probably be able to get more than a day out of it.

