The Pixel 9 is out, so the Pixel 7 Pro just got ridiculously cheap

Woot is the surprise home of one of the best phone deals, including a huge 57% off the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It makes sense to see such a big price cut given the Pixel 9 range is available to preorder. But being able to buy a great phone for $390 instead of $899? That’s the real story here. As with all Woot deals, stock is very limited so you only have today to snap it up. If you know you want it, hit the buy button now. Otherwise, keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Back in 2022, our Mobile Editor Joe Maring was impressed by the Google Pixel 7 Pro. He noted its bold and striking design, along with its gorgeous 120Hz screen, powerful performance, and top-tier camera system.

It uses Google’s Tensor G2 processor which proves to be speedy and perfectly in tune with a clean install of Android. After all, it makes sense that Google would know how to get the most out of its operating system. Alongside that, its 6.7-inch screen has Smooth Display so it can intelligently adjust up to 120Hz for smoother performance as needed, reacting appropriately to fast-moving imagery. It’s an OLED display, so self-lit pixels keep everything looking vibrant, and the 3120 x 1440 resolution is suitably sharp.

When it comes to photography, it’s also exceptional, still rivalling some of the best Android phones. It has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom, as well as an upgraded ultra wide lens which powers its Macro Focus mode so you can take snaps of the tiniest of things. Its 50MP main camera with laser detect autofocus is great for general photos, with the ultra wide lens covering a nearly 126-degree field-of-view. Photos look incredible with some truly beautiful colors to be seen here. While the Pixel 7 was knocked out of our best phones ranking by the Pixel 8, and the new Pixel 9 will likely replace that, this deal is still worth your time.

Normally priced at $899, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has reached a fantastic low of $390 at Woot right now. The $509 discount won’t be around forever with the deal ending when the day does. To avoid missing out, buy it now. You won’t regret it.