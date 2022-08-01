Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month

Google showed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for the first time at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. It did not, however, reveal when the phones would arrive. Fret not, as a new leak hints at the expected launch date. According to this, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch and go for sale on October 13. But you will be pre-order the phones starting October 6.

Although we are aware that Google has previously launched phones in October, there wasn’t a tentative launch date until now. The leak comes from YouTuber Jon Prosser who has a decent track record when it comes to Pixel rumors. He adds that Google will hold an event for the Pixel 7 on October 6, the same date as he claims the phones will be available for pre-order. Apart from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google will also introduce its first ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch on the same day

What do we know about the Pixel 7 itself? The design will closely follow the Pixel 6 series, with some minor tweaks to the camera bar. For instance, the bar has an aluminum build that blends perfectly with the frame. Plus, the camera cutouts are far more pronounced on the upcoming models.

The specifications are yet to be made official but Google confirmed that the lineup will pack a second-generation Tensor chipset and ship with Android 13 out of the box. Although unverified, leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 Pro will feature the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor, while the Pixel 7 may get a slightly smaller panel. The CPU configuration is supposed to remain unchanged however we expect to see an upgraded GPU, image signal processor, and custom Tensor Processing Unit.

The Pixel 6 lineup introduced a new camera system, so Google is unlikely to change that on the upcoming phones. As always you can expect improved software processing and some new camera features. Besides this, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may support 4K video recording through the selfie camera. There’s no word on the battery life as of yet but it would be nice to see an improvement in the charging speed at least.

