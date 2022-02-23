  1. Mobile

The first Google Pixel 7 Pro leaks show few design changes

Michael Allison
By

Just months after the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched, the first renders purporting to show the Pixel 7 Pro have arrived. The images from reliable leaker OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) show off an evolution of the design language Google initiated with the Pixel 6.

Going off the images, the Pixel 7 looks a lot like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The changes are subtle. For example, the rear camera visor now blends with the frame rather than sits atop it. The other changes relate to the dimensions, with the Pixel 7 Pro predicted to be shorter, thinner, and less wide than the 6 Pro. Expect the same 6.7-inch to 6.8-inch curved display, single USB-C port, and dual speakers to make a return.

The first leaked images of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro.
OnLeaks / Smartprix

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro shipped with distinct designs that set them apart from the iPhone clones that run rampant in the Android market, and it seems the company isn’t backing away from that. It’s to be expected, though. Google did keep the original Pixel design for three generations and eight smartphones, with the Pixel 4 style also lasting through two generations and six smartphones.

Aside from these images, a few other Pixel 7 details have come to light from code hidden in the Android 13 developer preview. The phone is said to be equipped with Google’s Tensor 2 chip paired with a new Samsung Exynos Modem. The Pixel 6 has been dinged for poor signal performance as a result of the current Exynos modem compared to phones from Samsung and Apple, which use Qualcomm modems. Hopefully, the new modem will go a long way in rectifying that.

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to debut this October. More details should trickle out before then, even if Google doesn’t make its own pre-announcement as it typically does.

