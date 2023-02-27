 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Don’t watch this YouTube video if you have a Pixel 7

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Reports of another “cursed” piece of content have been making the internet rounds as a video on YouTube has been causing Pixel devices to crash. The video, a clip from the 1979 movie Alien, seems to cause Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a smartphones to instantly reboot without warning.

As first reported on Reddit and spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the video will begin to play for only a second or two and then instantly reboot the Pixel 7 it’s being played on. Digital Trends can confirm the bug to be active and working, too, with the video instantly rebooting a Pixel 7 Pro we tested it on.

Someone holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

For all those curious, however, be warned: reports on Reddit indicate that the reboot caused by the video can disconnect some Pixel 7 devices from their service provider. Luckily, it seems like fixing that issue is as simple as another quick reboot or turning on and off airplane mode. But, as with all unexpected reboots, there’s always the possibility that the crash could do permanent damage to your phone.

Related

Take note that the video bug only seems to only work when viewed through the official YouTube app. As mentioned above, it affects Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a handsets.

Alien 4K HDR | Get Out of There

The video itself isn’t anything particularly special (other than being from a sci-fi classic), so many are wondering what is actually causing the issue in so many Pixel devices. Many are theorizing that there might be an issue with YouTube’s HDR compression, which is creating a color beyond the spectrum of what’s able to be displayed on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Similar to the wallpaper image of a national park that caused crashing issues for Pixel and Galaxy phones in 2020, there may be some sort of error thanks to the way that Pixel devices interpret colors.

Hopefully, Google is able to address the issue since this is the second time it’s popped up in just a few years. Luckily, the video doesn’t seem to do any major, long-lasting damage to Pixel devices as the wallpaper bug did, but it’s potentially indicative of a larger pattern of errors with the Pixel’s ability to display a wide range of colors properly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 25, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all next to each other.

Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack in 2016, Android phone manufacturers have slowly, but surely followed suit. Samsung — arguably the most popular Android phone brand — has been on the slower side compared to its competition. But starting in 2020, the headphone jack has been missing from Samsung's flagship Galaxy S smartphones. So that begs a question -- does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

It may seem like a silly question to ask, given Samsung's history here, but it's perfectly valid. Companies change plans all the time. Samsung may not have used headphone jacks for the last few years, but that doesn't mean it'll never bring them back. Is the S23 the one to turn around the headphone jack ship?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have wireless charging?
Prakhar Khanna
By Prakhar Khanna
February 24, 2023
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series packs a slew of features. The phones offer bright AMOLED displays, cameras capable of a minimum of 30x zoom across the lineup, big batteries, and more. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus also pack top-notch features. But does the Galaxy S23 series have wireless charging?

It may seem like a no-brainer question, but it's an important one to ask. Some phones fully support wireless charging, while other phones — like the OnePlus 11 — don't have it at all.
The Galaxy S23 supports wireless charging

Read more
I can’t believe no one is talking about this Galaxy S23 Ultra camera feature
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 24, 2023
A person holding the Galaxy S23 Ultra and taking a photograph.

It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing camera phone. It thoroughly impressed me in my full review of the device, and it handily beat Google's best in our Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro camera test. But that was all focused on using the S23 Ultra's camera for still photos. Is it any good for video recording?

It's a question I wanted an answer to, but looking around online, hardly anyone is giving the S23 Ultra's video capabilities the same treatment as its still photo performance. And I wanted to change that. After spending two days on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of the U.K. and staying in the historic Arreton Manor, I recorded more video with the Galaxy S23 Ultra than I have with any phone in years. At the end of this experiment, I can't believe what happened.
Video specifications

Read more