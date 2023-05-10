How to preorder the Google Pixel 7a from every carrier and retailer

The Google Pixel 7a is finally out. You can order starting on May 10. The Pixel 7a is the newest in Google’s A-Series, and it’s a cheaper option than the full Google Pixel 7. There are several options for buying the new phone. You can buy one right from your carrier of choice, which likely has some trade-in options and payment plans, or you can buy an unlocked one from an independent retailer like Amazon or Best Buy. Here are all your options.

Preorder the Google Pixel 7a

– If you prefer your phone not be attached to a carrier, Amazon is a good option. You can buy an unlocked version of the 128GB Google Pixel 7a for $499. You can pay it off over a year if you’d rather not do a lump sum. There’s no discount, but you will get 90 days of Amazon Music for free.

– AT&T customers can get the Google Pixel 7a right from AT&T’s store, with a few different deals. The 128GB version of the phone on its own is $519. You can also pay as little as $2 per month if you choose to pay in installments. If you trade in another device, you can get an even bigger discount.

– Best Buy currently has the cheapest (non-installment) Google Pixel 7a deal. You can get it for only $49 right now. It’s unlocked, so you can pair it with any carrier.

– The Google Store has the Pixel 7a starting at $499. You can buy an unlocked version, or get one set up for Google Fi, AT&T or Verizon.

– T-Mobile has a few options for buying the Google Pixel 7a. You can pay the full $499 in one chunk or as a payment plan. If you add a new line, you can actually get the Pixel 7a for free. You also have the option to trade in an old phone. If that phone is new enough and in good condition, you could get the Pixel 7a completely free.

– Verizon doesn’t have the Pixel 7a listed on their own site yet, but you can buy a Verizon-specific one through the Google Store. The 128GB version is $549, or you can pay $15.25 per month for 36 months.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is the newest in Google’s line of A-Series phones. Similar to Apple’s SE line, the A-Series are cheaper and lighter on features. That doesn’t mean they aren’t great phones. In fact, our Pixel 7a review considers it a major upgrade from the Pixel 6a. The main reasons you’d choose the 7a over the regular 7 or 7 Pro are it’s more compact screen and cheaper price point. It achieves these things without sacrificing performance.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch display. The display is HD OLED, with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400. The smoothness of the OLED screen is drawn out by the 7a’s bump up to to a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and “Smooth Display” mode. Both of these are also features of the mainline Pixel 7. It’s powered by a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. The camera is where the Pixel 7a really shines. It has a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. That’s actually better than the 50MP and 12MP versions, respectively, on the mainline 7 and 7 Pro. However, the sensors themselves are smaller, so they’re not as good in low-light scenarios.

