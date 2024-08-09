A new Google Pixel is coming, so the Pixel 8 is on sale

With the expected announcement of the Google Pixel 9 at the upcoming Made by Google event, there’s going to be a lot of phone deals featuring discounts on older generations of Google’s smartphone. In fact, the current model, the Google Pixel 8, is already on sale from Amazon, with the 128GB version down to just $510 from $699, for savings of $189. Since there’s no telling how long this offer will last, we highly recommend making your purchase immediately if you want to get this device for much cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8

Here’s how to watch the Made by Google event, where we expect the Google Pixel 9 to be unveiled. However, even with the arrival of the new smartphone, the Google Pixel 8 will still be a worthwhile purchase, especially if you can get it for its discounted price. It’s currently the runner-up for the phone with the best value in our roundup of the best smartphones because of all the amazing features that you can get for its relatively low price compared to flagship models. It all starts with its 6.2-inch Actua display that promises sharp details and rich colors, and a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to hold and use in one hand.

The Google Pixel 8 is equipped with the powerful Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM, which are paired with the Titan M2 security chip for additional protection. The smartphone’s battery can last up to two days on a single charge, and its combination of a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera at the back takes photos with exceptional quality. The Google Pixel 8 ships with Android 14, and it will receive software and security updates until 2030.

