I review Android phones for a living. This is the one to buy on Black Friday

Joe Maring
By
A big part of my job at Digital Trends is reviewing Android phones — a lot of Android phones. I’ve tested and reviewed phones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and other companies this past year, many of which I’ve been extremely happy with.

But when I look back at 2023, one Android phone, in particular, stands out as something special. That Android phone is the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It’s Google’s best smartphone to date, one of the very best smartphones available today, and it’s received a significant discount for Black Friday 2023.

Usually available for $999, you can now buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for just $799. That’s a savings of $200, and it’s available for all three colors of the phone (Obsidian, Porcelain, and the gorgeous Bay blue color seen in the photos throughout this article).  That $200 discount also applies to all storage configurations, meaning the discounted pricing works out as follows:

Don't Miss:

Getting a $200 discount on one of the year’s best Android phones is great. But what is it about the Pixel 8 Pro, specifically, that makes it worth buying? Perhaps a better question is, “Why shouldn’t you buy the Pixel 8 Pro during Black Friday?”

For me, the Pixel 8 Pro makes a great first impression with its design. With its round corners, ever-so-slightly curved display edges, and matte glass back, the Pixel 8 Pro strikes a phenomenal balance of form and function that few other smartphones manage. Not only does it feel incredible in your hand, but it also looks stunning — especially if you opt for the gorgeous blue color.

And the design is just the start. One of the main reasons I’ve loved using the Pixel 8 Pro so much is its camera system. With a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera, the Pixel 8 Pro has a camera for every situation.  All three cameras capture beautiful shots, whether you’re shooting still images or video. And when you combine that with Google’s jaw-dropping AI photo-editing features, you end up with a camera suite unlike anything else.

The rest of the Pixel 8 Pro’s specs are equally impressive. The 6.7-inch OLED display is one of the best I’ve seen all year. Google’s Tensor G3 processor has been shockingly good, delivering fast performance and excellent thermals. And I love having both an in-screen fingerprint sensor plus Face Unlock to unlock the lock screen, banking apps, etc.

And then there’s the software. The Google Pixel 8 Pro ships with Android 14, and it’s a lovely experience. The UI is clean and easy to navigate, everything runs smoothly, and you get dozens of helpful AI features for managing spam calls, translating text you see through the camera, and more.

But that’s not even the best part. The best thing about the Pixel 8 Pro’s software is that Google promises seven years of major Android updates, security patches, and other “Feature Drops” that add new features every couple of months. That’s an unprecedented level of support as far as Android phones are concerned, and it’s a big reason to consider the Pixel 8 Pro over any of its competitors.

I could keep going on about why I love the Pixel 8 Pro so much, but I think I’ve made my point. Yes, $799 is a lot of money to spend on a new smartphone, but if you can make that kind of purchase, I can’t think of another Android phone I’d recommend more than the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
