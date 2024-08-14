The best Google Pixel 9 deal we’ve found is right at Google

Google Pixel 9 preorders have already started, fresh off the announcement of the new series of smartphones in the Made by Google event. For those who are on the hunt for Google Pixel 9 preorder deals, you won’t have to search far and wide because the best one is coming from Google itself. From the 128GB version’s original price of $799, you can get the device for effectively free — a maximum trade-in drops its price to only $39, and you’ll get $100 in Google Store credit with your preorder. There are several days left on this offer, but you’ll want to confirm the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t forget about it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 is the base model of Google’s latest smartphone series which includes the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The device is still very powerful though, as it’s equipped with the Google Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM. The new design is eye-catching, with a floating camera module at the back and seamless construction across its frame and glass. Its battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 100 hours if you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode.

In our comparison of the Google Pixel 9 versus Apple iPhone 15, the advantages of Google’s smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate compared to just 60Hz for the iPhone 15, a better camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens, and the helpful features of Google’s Gemini AI. It’s also the best option if you want the full Android experience, with Google promising seven years of updates for its new Pixel smartphones.

Every purchase of the Google Pixel 9 comes with $100 in Google Store credit, and with a maximum trade-in dropping the price of the device’s 128GB model to just $39, that means you can technically get it from Google for free from its sticker price of $799. That’s an excellent offer for this powerful Android smartphone, and while it’s available until Aug. 28, you should send in your preorder right now to make sure that the deadline doesn’t slip your mind. Proceed with the transaction as soon as possible as you won’t regret getting the Google Pixel 9.