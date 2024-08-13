Does the Google Pixel 9 have MagSafe?

One of the biggest upgrades that Google delivers with the Pixel 9 series is faster charging speeds across the board, bringing them in the same ballpark as Samsung’s best and significantly ahead of the latest iPhones. Yes, wireless charging and reverse power share are also on board.

But will these phones stick to wireless chargers, just the way MagSafe-enabled iPhones do? Technically, the answer is yes. Officially, it’s no. There is no MagSafe support on the Pixel 9 series smartphones, and that’s because MagSafe is Apple’s own proprietary tech. But the underlying magnetic power transfer tech can still be hacked into the Pixel 9.

The MagSafe situation on the Pixel 9

MagSafe is essentially a wireless power transfer system with the addition of magnetic hardware. Now, the magnets aren’t there to play any role in the transfer of electric power across two surfaces in contact. Instead, the magnet is only there to hold the device and the charging pad in place.

So far, a magnet-assisted wireless charging system has remained exclusive to Apple’s hardware because Apple developed the MagSafe system in-house. However, the company worked with the Wireless Power Consortium to develop the Qi 2 wireless charging standard, which notably adds support for the Magnetic Power Profile.

That means all Qi 2-certified hardware can use a system of magnets to assist with the wireless charging process, which also happens to be faster compared to the Qi standard. Now, the Pixel 9 itself doesn’t come with a magnetic ring akin to MagSafe-ready iPhones, but you can slap a magnetic ring (or a case with an in-built magnetic ring) on its rear shell and get the benefits of MagSafe.

Adding MagSafe superpower to the Pixel 9

The core benefit here is the convenience of a magnet that holds your phone tightly in place on a charging pad, eliminating the risk of the two devices sliding off and ending the charging process. But how do you slap a magnet on your Pixel 9?

Well, you can pick up a standalone magnetic ring and paste it on the phone’s rear panel. Or you can get yourself a case with a magnetic ring inside. The former is the minimalist option. If you like this approach, the most well-received option is the Spigen Magnetic Ring. In case you’re on a tight budget, but still need a reliable option, the ESR MagSafe Ring is a trusty alternative.

However, an exposed magnetic ring on the Pixel 9’s back panel is not the most aesthetically pleasing option. For those eyeing a more “normal” and secure option, there are a healthy bunch of protective cases out there that come with a magnetic ring built in.

Torras, one of the most popular and reliable accessory brands, offers a rather versatile Magnetic case for the Pixel 9. This one is made out of shock-resistant material with the company’s proprietary X-shock air cushioning tech.

It also has a built-in kickstand and features raised lips to keep the phone’s screen and camera island protected against impact. In case you don’t like the looks of a vertical kickstand, the company also offers a variant with a round magnetic ring that also doubles as a kickstand.

It is worth noting here that the Pixel 9 doesn’t come with the necessary hardware for native Qi 2 compliance. However, with the addition of the necessary hardware via a stick-on magnetic ring or a case, it can provide the same kind of reassuring convenience as an iPhone 12, or a later model.

And you don’t have to worry if the charging pad or stand is Qi 2 or Qi compliant, thanks to backward compatibility. Just keep in mind that since the Pixel 9 doesn’t come with the necessary magnetic hardware for Qi 2, it can’t quite take advantage of the speed bump delivered by a Qi 2-certified charger. If you do want to take advantage of faster wireless power transfer, you will have to splurge extra cash on Google’s new wireless charging stand.

However, we suggest investing in a case for multiple reasons. First, the speed bump you get from the Pixel stand won’t make a dramatic difference compared to a standard Qi charging stand or puck. Second, it offers an added degree of protection compared to a magnetic ring.

Third, and more importantly, it’s a versatile solution. Thanks to the magnetic ring hidden inside the case, you can slap on a magnetic power bank for charging on the go. Or, you can also get a slim wallet that sticks magnetically to the phone’s rear shell and keeps your cards safe.