Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: Is the Pro worth $200 more?

The Google Pixel lineup consists of four models this year — the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the latter two are new monikers, there’s a lot that’s changing between the regular Pixel 9 and its Pro variant. The key differentiator between the two phones used to be their size. But that’s different this year. Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro offer the same size body and display. You’ll no longer be able to tell which is the more expensive Google phone just by looking at their size.

That could make picking one or the other confusing, but the Google Pixel 9 Pro also packs plenty of upgrades that could trigger a purchase decision. Here’s what you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 1152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) Weight 199 grams (7 ounces) 198 grams (7 ounces) Display 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display 1280 x 2856 resolution at 495 ppi 1-120Hz refresh rate 2000 nits (HDR)/3000 nits (peak) 6.3-inch Actua OLED display 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi 60-120Hz refresh rate 1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak) Durability Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68 Colors Rose Quartz Hazel Obsidian Porcelain Obsidian Porcelain Wintergreen Peony Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 128GB 256GB Software Android 14 Android 14 Updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates Rear cameras 50-megapixel main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV 48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, f/2.8, 22-degree FOV 50MP main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV 48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV Front camera 42MP with autofocus f/2.2 aperture 103-degree ultrawide FOV 10.5MP with autofocus f/2.2 aperture 95-degree ultrawide FOV Battery 4,700mAh 4,700mAh Charging 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) 23W fast wireless charging Reverse wireless 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) 23W fast wireless charging Reverse wireless Price Starts at $999 Starts at $799

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: design and build

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 duo are housed in the same-size body, and both weigh just under 200 grams. They’re protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back. However, the rear finish is different. The Pixel 9 Pro offers a silky matte back, while the Pixel 9 has a satin finish.

The new Google phones feature a redesigned look where the iconic camera module is now pill-shaped and doesn’t flow into the body. The visor look is no longer subtle, but bolder and more prominent. While the Pixel 9 Pro sports three rear cameras, the Pixel 9 is limited to main and ultrawide sensors.

Both of them offer fingerprint-resistant coating and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9 will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony color options, whereas the Pro model is getting Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz finishes.

There’s really not much to separate these two. This is a solid tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: display and performance

For the first time, both the regular and Pro variants are equipped with the same-size display, but the quality varies. The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. By contrast, the Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh, but the lack of a LTPO panel means it can only go down to 60Hz.

The more expensive sibling can go up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, while the Pixel 9 supports up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. Both of them are brighter than their predecessors and feature a better contrast ratio. The latter means you’ll get deeper shades of black on the screen.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 are powered by the in-house Tensor G4 chipset and M2 security processor. You also get more RAM this time. The regular variant packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, while the Pro model gets 16GB of RAM with storage options starting at 128GB and going up to 1TB. More RAM is needed to process all the new AI features on board. We’ll need more time to evaluate the new Tensor chipset.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: software

The Pixel 9 series brings an unprecedented change, as it’s the first time that a new Pixel lineup is launching with the previous year’s Android. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 run Android 14 out of the box and don’t come with 15, which is still in beta. However, Google is offering a bunch of new features with its latest phones, thanks to the boost in RAM and a new chipset.

Both the devices will be able to run Gemini Nano with multimodality, which means they can understand text, image, audio, and speech inputs all together. Google Assistant is also being replaced by Gemini. It will be the default setting for the assistant through Gemini Live, and is said to feel more natural in conversation compared to Google Assistant.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 feature a bundle of new AI features including Auto Frame in Magic Editor to recompose a photo for better composition and the Add Me feature that can add you to a group picture by combining images. The devices are promised to receive seven years of OS upgrades, feature drops, and security patches.

Both of these phones have the same software, features, and update promises. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: cameras

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 feature the same primary and ultrawide cameras. They sport a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide camera with f/1.68 aperture and a 82-degree field of view (FOV), plus a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens with f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree FOV that can also shoot macro images.

The Pixel 9 Pro gets an additional 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture and a 22-degree FOV with 5x optical zoom. The duo also differs on the front camera. While the Pixel 9 Pro has a 42MP Dual PD sensor with a 103-degree ultrawide FOV, the Pixel 9 gets a 10.5MP Dual PD selfie shooter with a 95-degree FOV.

The devices are capable of shooting 4K and FHD videos at 60 frames per second (fps). The Pixel 9 Pro can also shoot 8K videos at 30 fps. It will be interesting to see how the cameras perform in our review.

We haven’t had chance to play with these phones too much yet, and a lot will depend on how well they hold up during our review. But for now, the Pro has an edge thanks to its additional camera lens.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: battery and charging

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 pack the same 4,700mAh battery. According to the company, they’ll last you 24 hours on a single charge and can be stretched to 100 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode. It’s good to know that Google is committing to a better battery life than what is available on the Pixel 8 series.

Coming to charging, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro support 27-watt fast charging, which is claimed to offer 50% of charge in 30 minutes. They miss out on 37W fast charging, which is limited to the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL. You also get support for wireless charging at around 23W, as well as Battery Share reverse wireless charging.

Again, there’s not much to separate the two at the moment. Differences may become obvious during our review, but for now, it’s a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: Which one to buy?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, while the Google Pixel 9 will cost you $799 for the base 128GB variant. The regular Pixel 9 should be enough for you if you want a no-nonsense phone with flagship features. You get the same primary and ultrawide cameras, similar battery life, and the same in-hand feel as the more expensive variant.

This comparison is in a strange place at the moment, as we haven’t had much chance to play with either phone yet. However, if you’re someone who loves a versatile camera, the Pixel 9 Pro should be your choice. Also, you won’t be able to go above 256GB storage on the Pixel 9. but you can get up to 1TB of storage with the Pixel 9 Pro. It’ll also give you a matte finish on the back, 8K video recording, more RAM, and a sharper display. The Pixel 9 is a solid phone, but for now, the Pixel 9 Pro has an edge that’s tough to beat.