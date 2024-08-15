 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: Is the Pro worth $200 more?

By
The Google Pixel 9 Pro standing upright on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel lineup consists of four models this year — the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the latter two are new monikers, there’s a lot that’s changing between the regular Pixel 9 and its Pro variant. The key differentiator between the two phones used to be their size. But that’s different this year. Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro offer the same size body and display. You’ll no longer be able to tell which is the more expensive Google phone just by looking at their size.

That could make picking one or the other confusing, but the Google Pixel 9 Pro also packs plenty of upgrades that could trigger a purchase decision. Here’s what you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9.

Recommended Videos

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9
Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 1152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)
Weight 199 grams (7 ounces) 198 grams (7 ounces)
Display 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display

1280 x 2856 resolution at 495 ppi

1-120Hz refresh rate

2000 nits (HDR)/3000 nits (peak)

 6.3-inch Actua OLED display

1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi

60-120Hz refresh rate

1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak)
Durability Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68

 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68
Colors Rose Quartz

Hazel

Obsidian

Porcelain

 Obsidian

Porcelain

Wintergreen

Peony
Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4
RAM 16GB 12GB
Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

 128GB

256GB
Software Android 14 Android 14
Updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates
Rear cameras 50-megapixel main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV

48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV

48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, f/2.8, 22-degree FOV

 50MP main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV

48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV
Front camera 42MP with autofocus

f/2.2 aperture

103-degree ultrawide FOV

 10.5MP with autofocus

f/2.2 aperture

95-degree ultrawide FOV
Battery 4,700mAh 4,700mAh
Charging 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

23W fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless

 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

23W fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless
Price Starts at $999 Starts at $799

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: design and build

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 all next to each other.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (from left), the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9. Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 duo are housed in the same-size body, and both weigh just under 200 grams. They’re protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back. However, the rear finish is different. The Pixel 9 Pro offers a silky matte back, while the Pixel 9 has a satin finish.

The new Google phones feature a redesigned look where the iconic camera module is now pill-shaped and doesn’t flow into the body. The visor look is no longer subtle, but bolder and more prominent. While the Pixel 9 Pro sports three rear cameras, the Pixel 9 is limited to main and ultrawide sensors.

Both of them offer fingerprint-resistant coating and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9 will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony color options, whereas the Pro model is getting Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz finishes.

There’s really not much to separate these two. This is a solid tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: display and performance

The Google Pixel 9 Pro with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For the first time, both the regular and Pro variants are equipped with the same-size display, but the quality varies. The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. By contrast, the Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh, but the lack of a LTPO panel means it can only go down to 60Hz.

The more expensive sibling can go up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, while the Pixel 9 supports up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. Both of them are brighter than their predecessors and feature a better contrast ratio. The latter means you’ll get deeper shades of black on the screen.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 are powered by the in-house Tensor G4 chipset and M2 security processor. You also get more RAM this time. The regular variant packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, while the Pro model gets 16GB of RAM with storage options starting at 128GB and going up to 1TB. More RAM is needed to process all the new AI features on board. We’ll need more time to evaluate the new Tensor chipset.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: software

The Pixel Weather app running on a Google Pixel 9 phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Pixel 9 series brings an unprecedented change, as it’s the first time that a new Pixel lineup is launching with the previous year’s Android. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 run Android 14 out of the box and don’t come with 15, which is still in beta. However, Google is offering a bunch of new features with its latest phones, thanks to the boost in RAM and a new chipset.

Both the devices will be able to run Gemini Nano with multimodality, which means they can understand text, image, audio, and speech inputs all together. Google Assistant is also being replaced by Gemini. It will be the default setting for the assistant through Gemini Live, and is said to feel more natural in conversation compared to Google Assistant.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 feature a bundle of new AI features including Auto Frame in Magic Editor to recompose a photo for better composition and the Add Me feature that can add you to a group picture by combining images. The devices are promised to receive seven years of OS upgrades, feature drops, and security patches.

Both of these phones have the same software, features, and update promises. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: cameras

A demonstration of the Add Me feature on a Google Pixel 9.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 feature the same primary and ultrawide cameras. They sport a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide camera with f/1.68 aperture and a 82-degree field of view (FOV), plus a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens with f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree FOV that can also shoot macro images.

The Pixel 9 Pro gets an additional 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture and a 22-degree FOV with 5x optical zoom. The duo also differs on the front camera. While the Pixel 9 Pro has a 42MP Dual PD sensor with a 103-degree ultrawide FOV, the Pixel 9 gets a 10.5MP Dual PD selfie shooter with a 95-degree FOV.

The devices are capable of shooting 4K and FHD videos at 60 frames per second (fps). The Pixel 9 Pro can also shoot 8K videos at 30 fps. It will be interesting to see how the cameras perform in our review.

We haven’t had chance to play with these phones too much yet, and a lot will depend on how well they hold up during our review. But for now, the Pro has an edge thanks to its additional camera lens.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: battery and charging

The Google Pixel 9 Pro taking a call.
Google

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 pack the same 4,700mAh battery. According to the company, they’ll last you 24 hours on a single charge and can be stretched to 100 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode. It’s good to know that Google is committing to a better battery life than what is available on the Pixel 8 series.

Coming to charging, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro support 27-watt fast charging, which is claimed to offer 50% of charge in 30 minutes. They miss out on 37W fast charging, which is limited to the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL. You also get support for wireless charging at around 23W, as well as Battery Share reverse wireless charging.

Again, there’s not much to separate the two at the moment. Differences may become obvious during our review, but for now, it’s a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9: Which one to buy?

Google Pixel Screenshots app running on a Google Pixel 9.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, while the Google Pixel 9 will cost you $799 for the base 128GB variant. The regular Pixel 9 should be enough for you if you want a no-nonsense phone with flagship features. You get the same primary and ultrawide cameras, similar battery life, and the same in-hand feel as the more expensive variant.

This comparison is in a strange place at the moment, as we haven’t had much chance to play with either phone yet. However, if you’re someone who loves a versatile camera, the Pixel 9 Pro should be your choice. Also, you won’t be able to go above 256GB storage on the Pixel 9. but you can get up to 1TB of storage with the Pixel 9 Pro. It’ll also give you a matte finish on the back, 8K video recording, more RAM, and a sharper display. The Pixel 9 is a solid phone, but for now, the Pixel 9 Pro has an edge that’s tough to beat.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
The best Google Pixel 9 deal we’ve found is right at Google
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 preorders have already started, fresh off the announcement of the new series of smartphones in the Made by Google event. For those who are on the hunt for Google Pixel 9 preorder deals, you won't have to search far and wide because the best one is coming from Google itself. From the 128GB version's original price of $799, you can get the device for effectively free -- a maximum trade-in drops its price to only $39, and you'll get $100 in Google Store credit with your preorder. There are several days left on this offer, but you'll want to confirm the transaction immediately to make sure that you don't forget about it.

 
Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9 is the base model of Google's latest smartphone series which includes the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The device is still very powerful though, as it's equipped with the Google Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM. The new design is eye-catching, with a floating camera module at the back and seamless construction across its frame and glass. Its battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 100 hours if you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch 2: Should you upgrade?
Google Pixel Watch 3 next to Pixel Watch 2.

Google just announced the third generation of Wear OS-powered devices since its return to the smartwatch domain. We say devices because this time around, there are two variants -- a standard 41mm and a larger 45mm.
Apart from the additional bigger size option, the Pixel Watch 3 is nearly identical to last year's Pixel Watch 2. So, if you bought the latter in 2023, does upgrading make little sense? Or, if you've been eyeing the Pixel Watch, you could get a discounted price on the previous generation, so should you buy the Pixel Watch 2?
Two very important questions. Let us answer that for you in the comparison below. 
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch 2: specs

 
Google Pixel Watch 3 
Google Pixel Watch 2

Read more
It’s the end of an era. Google has stopped selling these three Pixel phones
A person holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro, showing the screen.

At Google, a new era has begun with the debut of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the arrival of these new smartphones, some of Google’s earlier phone models are being discontinued.

As 9to5Google recently noted, Google is no longer selling the 2022 Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel Fold. It's not a surprising move for Google to clean up its available Pixel smartphones now that the Pixel 9 family has arrived, but it's still notable to see these three Pixels officially head out the door.

Read more