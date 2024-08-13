Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: Which one should you buy?

Want a high-powered flagship smartphone that doesn’t break the bank? You’re not lacking in options, and there’s now one more to pick from. The recent Made by Google event introduced us to the Google Pixel 9, Google’s basic flagship phone with a new processor, a super-strong camera, and more AI smarts than you can shake a stick at.

But what about your other options? The Apple iPhone 15 fills a similar role in Apple’s latest iPhone lineup, and it, too, has a strong processor, capable camera, and a whole bunch of AI features. They’re even priced similarly. So, if you’re looking to buy one or the other, you should probably be at least considering the other one. But which one is better for you? We took a look to find out.

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: specs

Google Pixel 9 Apple iPhone 15

Size 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm (5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches) Weight 198 grams (7 ounces) 171 grams (6.03 ounces) Screen size 6.3-inch Actua OLED (Dynamic 60-120Hz) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz) Screen resolution 2424 x 1080 resolution at 422 pixels per inch 2556 x 1179 resolution at 461 pixels per inch Operating system Android 14 iOS 17 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Apple Pay Processor Google Tensor G4 Apple A16 Bionic RAM 12GB 6GB Cameras Rear: 50-megapixel primary, 48MP ultrawide Front: 10.5MP Rear: 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide Front: 12MP Video Rear: Up to 4K at 60 fps, FHD at 60 fps, and 240 fps for slow motion Front: Up to 4K at 60 fps Rear: Up to 8K at 30 frames per second (fps), 4K at 60 fps, FHD at 120 fps, and 960 fps for slow motion Front: Up to 4K at 60 fps Bluetooth Yes, Bluetooth 5.3 Yes, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C USB-C Biometrics Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition Face ID facial recognition Water resistance IP68 IP68 Battery 4,700mAh 27W fast charging 15W fast wireless charging Battery Share 3,349mAh Fast charging Fast wireless charging 2.0 (15W) Reverse wireless charging (4.5W)

App marketplace Google Play Store Apple App Store Network support 5G 5G Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Price From $799 From $800 Available from All major offline and online retailers All major offline and online retailers

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: design and display

These are two very different-looking phones, at least from behind. The iPhone 15 will likely be instantly recognizable for most, with a diagonally placed camera system in the top-left corner and a discretely placed Apple logo in the center of the back. It’s sleek and minimalist and rather different from what Google offers.

The Pixel 9 has a discrete Google logo in the center, like the iPhone, but the top of the phone is dominated by the redesigned camera bar. Instead of running the breadth of the phone, the camera bar now has rounded edges that stop before the end. It’s still obviously a Pixel phone, though, and it’s a fun twist for the formula.

We’ve only had a couple of hours of hands-on time with the Pixel 9, but what stands out from the spec sheet is how heavy that phone seems to be. It has a 6.3-inch display, putting it into a similar size bracket as the iPhone 15 and other phones like the Galaxy S24. But for some reason, the Pixel 9 is significantly heavier, rocking the scales at almost 200 grams. That’s close to the heft of the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus. Thankfully, at least during our brief hands-on time, it doesn’t make the phone feel too unwieldy.

Speaking of the displays, you’ll be happy to note they’re both beautiful. As usual for flagship phones now, there are OLED panels here: the aforementioned 6.3-inch Actua display on the Pixel 9 and a 6.2-inch Super Retina XDR on the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is slightly sharper, but the Pixel 9 gets a big advantage with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is stuck at just 60Hz.

Both are also likely to be quite durable. Both have glass backs, and there’s only so much durability that can be squeezed out of that material. However, both have IP68 ratings for dust and water, so you can be fairly sure they’re proofed against drops in the pool or bath — but avoid taking them out for a swim because prolonged immersion increases the risk of damage.

Where does this leave us? It’s a very close call. Design is always going to be a personal call, so we tend not to weigh the decision too much on that. However, the Pixel 9’s increased refresh rate is a big advantage. For the moment, that’s going to swing it for us.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: performance and battery

It should come as no surprise that these are two high-powered devices. The Pixel 9 uses the Google Tensor G4, Google’s latest flagship processor, and while we haven’t had much time to test it out, it’s likely to be a powerful piece of tech. It’s loosely based on Samsung’s Exynos 2400, the processor you’ll find in non-U.S. versions of the Galaxy S24 range. We can expect the Pixel 9 to be snappy and quick.

But will it be faster than the iPhone 15? Apple’s processors have generally had a power advantage over equivalent Android chips, but the iPhone 15 is equipped with 2023’s flagship chip, which does complicate matters slightly. But really, the difference between this year’s and last year’s chips is small now, so the iPhone 15 is plenty fast. Is it faster than the Pixel 9? We’ll have to wait until we’ve had time with the Google phone to say for sure, but we wager it won’t feel much different in real-life use.

What about battery life? The iPhone 15’s battery is solid, but it’s not much more than a one-day affair. The Pixel 9’s battery is untested, but if it’s anything like the Pixel 8, then you’re probably looking at anywhere from a day to a day and a half. The Pixel 9’s battery is larger, though, so that may translate to better longevity.

Charging speed is also the same, as both phones can charge at 27W at max. That’s far from the fastest flagship phone charging available and not really what we’d deem acceptable in 2024, but it means the two phones are neck-and-neck in this regard.

Much of this is based on guesswork for the moment. Until we’ve had time to really put the Pixel 9 through its paces, we’re calling this one a draw,

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: cameras

These two may be on the lower end of their respective flagship ranges, but their cameras are anything but. The iPhone 15 has a dual-lens camera system around the back, composed of a 48-megapixel main lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. They produce excellent shots, even though the lack of a telephoto lens means it doesn’t have the versatility of the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel 9 has a similar setup, but Google has really pushed the boat out this year. A 50MP main lens joins a 48MP ultrawide lens, and this second lens could make all the difference. The 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 8 was a bit of a disappointment, so Google is likely hoping the new 48MP lens will make all the difference. Regardless, the Pixel 9 is very likely to be a very strong performer in this area.

How will they fare in a head-to-head? Honestly, we can’t say until we’ve had a chance to play with them, so for the moment, we’re keeping this as a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: software and updates

The El Classico of the smartphone world, these two phones pit Android against iOS in a battle for the ages. But weirdly, there’s not actually that big a gap between the two pieces of software. The two operating systems have grown from being very different indeed to quite similar in a lot of ways. While there are still a lot of areas where they differ, this is more personal taste than anything else. Frankly, you probably already know if you like one more than the other, or you’re probably already heavily embedded in one ecosystem over another.

It used to be that Apple was the king of updates, but in recent years have threatened to remove its crown. Apple doesn’t make promises about how long its devices will get updates, but it tends to keep updating for a long time — and it used to be it would put Android to shame here. But that’s no longer the case, with Google now promising seven years of updates for its new Pixels, putting it on an even footing with Apple.

There’s not really much to separate them here; this is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: special features

AI is the big new buzzword in the mobile space, and the Google Pixel 9 doesn’t leave us wanting in this regard. Google’s Gemini AI is built into the DNA of the Pixel 9, and as a result, this phone has a lot of AI features going for it. Pixel 9 owners will get a year of Gemini Advanced access for free, and they’ll also get Gemini Live as their default digital assistant on the new Pixels. You can change back to the Google Assistant if you want to, but given Gemini’s position as a big upgrade, you may not want to.

There are also a bunch of AI features built around the strong camera. Not only is there the Magic Editor from previous years but there’s also now a feature called Add Me, which adds you to group shots. Simply take a photo of your friends and ask one of them to take another picture with you in it, and Google’s AI will morph the images together to produce one with you in it, too.

This, and a number of other AI features, head Google’s marketing campaign for the Pixel 9 range. Does the iPhone 15 have anything remotely similar? Well, Apple will be launching Apple Intelligence with iOS 18, but it’s not coming to the iPhone 15 due to the outdated processor. This is a big blow for the phone, as it means it won’t be supporting an enormous leap in AI like many other phones will be. While the iPhone 15 still has Face ID, Animojis, and other special features, it’s not enough to take on the Pixel.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: price and availability

The Google Pixel 9 is currently available for preorder, and units will ship later this month. Prices start from $799, and the phone will be available from pretty much anywhere you can buy smartphones.

The Apple iPhone 15 is the same, but even more so. Anyone who sells phones either sells the iPhone or wants to, so you shouldn’t have any problem finding it. Prices start from $800, and the phone is currently available.

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15: verdict

The Google Pixel 9 leads the battle in two categories to one, but it’s important to note that this comparison is based on a limited amount of time with the Pixel 9. There are still so many areas where the Pixel 9 is simply untested, and so while we’ve tried to make sure we’re bringing our very best analysis, a certain amount is based on the previous performance of the Pixel phone and could simply turn out to be wrong.

Plus, a lot of the categories have been decided on a fairly narrow margin, with either phone tending to just come out on top. That’s a good sign because it means both phones are fairly well-matched and will likely both be excellent. Ultimately, though, the Pixel 9 right now, before reviews come out, is a bit of a gamble. Google tends to put out good phones, but sometimes it does slip up. Remember the software issues that plagued the Pixel 8? Or the rather disappointing Pixel 7 Pro? The iPhone 15 is a solid and reliable phone, and is probably the better of the two choices right now.

Could that change? Absolutely, and we’ll be back once we’ve had more time with the Google Pixel 9 to let you know for sure.