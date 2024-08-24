Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: the battle for the $800 crown

As smartphones become more expensive and the best smartphones exceed $1,000, a class of phones aims to offer the best bang for your buck without breaking the bank. The top phones at this price point offer everything the bigger phones do, but with trade-offs that don’t affect the overall price and allow companies to reach a lower sale price.

The OnePlus 12 is the epitome of this, with few trade-offs and a price tag that belies belief. It offers everything from the Plus or regular Pro phones that other phone makers do, but with a few things that make it a true OnePlus smartphone. This includes a large battery, superfast charging, impressive performance, a triple camera, and a gorgeous display.

Recommended Videos

The Google Pixel 9 takes a slightly different approach. It keeps many of the things that make the Pixel 9 Pro such a compelling phone, but it drops the telephoto camera in favor of a lower price. That’s not the full picture, however, as Google’s camera prowess can simulate the effects of a physical telephoto lens.

Each is a shining example of an excellent phone that doesn’t need to break the bank, but how do they compare, and which should you buy?

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: specs

Google Pixel 9 OnePlus 12 Size 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches) 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches) Weight 198 grams (6.98 ounces) 220 grams (7.76 ounces) Screen size 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits high brightness, 2,700 nits peak brightness 6.82-inch AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits high brightness, 4,500 nits peak brightness Screen resolution 1080 x 2424 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 422 pixels per inch density 1440 x 3168 pixels, 510 pixels per inch density Operating system Android 14 Android 14 Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB MicroSD card slot No No Processor Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB Camera 50-megapixel wide, f/1.7 aperture, OIS 48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view 10.5MP front 50MP wide, f/1.6 aperture, OIS 48MP ultra-wide, f/2.6 aperture, 114° field of view 64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS 32MP front Video Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) Up to 8K at 24 frames per second (fps), up to 4K at 60fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.4 Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C 3.2 Fingerprint sensor Yes, ultrasonic under-display Yes, optical under-display Water resistance IP68 IP65 Battery 4,700mAh battery 27W wired charging 15W wireless charging 12W reverse wireless charging 5,400mAh battery 80W wired charging 50W wireless charging 10W reverse wireless charging App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support Most major carriers Most major carriers Colors Obsidian (gray), Porcelain (white), Wintergreen, Peony (pink) Flowy Emerald (green), Silky Black, Glacial White (silver) Price Starting at $799 Starting at $799 Buy from Most major retailers OnePlus.com, Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: design and display

While most phones prioritize a big screen over in-hand usability, the Google Pixel 9 is easy to use with one hand. It’s reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S24, with flat sides and a squared-off design that feels fantastic in the hand. The rear features a glass finish and a camera bar design that might not appeal to everyone.

It features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display tucked into a body that will feel small to those who use the biggest devices, but is perfectly designed to allow you to reach the corners with just one hand. The display offers up to a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame.

The OnePlus 12 features a larger 6.82-inch display, but still feels comfortable when using it with one hand. Much of this is down to the curved display and curved edges, which make the phone edges easier to reach. The display offers up to 4,500 nits peak brightness and is paired with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame.

The rear features a triple camera in the iconic BBK/OnePlus circular camera array and either a glass or a matte- and marble-textured finish. The former feels very similar to the glass on the Pixel 9, while the latter makes the OnePlus 12 much more comfortable in the hand.

The Pixel 9’s one-hand feel gives it an edge, while the OnePlus 12’s excellent textured finish on the rear and the much nicer display are areas where that phone shines. Some may prefer the Pixel 9’s in-hand feel and one-hand usability, but, for us, the OnePlus 12 has a better overall design and display.

Winner: OnePlus 12

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: performance and battery

Both phones feature big batteries, the latest processors, and tons of RAM, but the similarities end here.

The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The starting storage is paltry by current smartphone standards, and while you can offload your photos to Google Photos to save space, you’ll want to future-proof it by buying the higher storage option.

The OnePlus 12 takes a different approach. It pairs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with between 12GB and 24GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB of storage. Unlike the Pixel 9, there are several storage and RAM combinations, with 16GB of RAM available for every storage option.

The key here is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It’s the same processor as found in the best Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Tensor G4 processor is Google’s processor, and while it’s the newer of the two, the smart money is on a Qualcomm-powered device. Previous Tensor-powered phones had battery and power concerns, and while the Tensor G4 is almost certainly better, it’s unlikely to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, we haven’t tested the newest Google chip yet, so that impression may change after our review period.

The OnePlus 12’s battery life is significantly better than that of the Pixel 9. Its 5,400mAh battery is paired with 80-watt charging, it comes with a charger, and it supports 50W wireless charging. It can charge your phone to full in around 45 minutes, and in our testing, the battery lasted for multiple days. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 features a respectable 4,700mAh battery paired with 30W charging, but it doesn’t come with a charger. The battery lasts at least a day, and often more, but it’s not as good as the OnePlus 12’s.

The OnePlus 12 has the latest processor, tons of RAM and storage, and a proven phone experience that stays smooth and fast for years. This an easy win for the OnePlus 12 — for the moment.

Winner: OnePlus 12

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: cameras

The companies take different approaches to cameras. OnePlus packs the OnePlus 12 with a triple-camera setup worthy of any flagship phone, while the Pixel 9 reiterates Google’s belief that software is just as important as hardware.

The OnePlus 12 features a 50-megapixel (MP) main camera with an f/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), and laser autofocus. The ultrawide camera has a 64MP sensor and a 114-degree field of view, while the telephoto lens is a 64MP periscope lens capable of offering 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 12 also has a Hybrid Zoom feature that offers up to 6x lossless zoom by combining the telephoto lens hardware with impressive software smarts.

Impressive software smarts are the best way to describe Google’s approach to the camera. Since the first Pixel, Google has proven that you don’t need the best hardware to get the best overall camera experience, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. Although it lacks a telephoto lens on paper, Google has been able to use impressive image algorithms to simulate the 5x telephoto found on many phones, including last year’s Pixel 8 Pro.

While the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL get a new 42MP front-facing camera, the Pixel 9 keeps the same 10.5MP sensor found in last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. This means it supports autofocus for the first time and can take great overall photos. The OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing camera, but it is only fixed focus, meaning it will only focus when at specific focal lengths.

It’s a close comparison, but Google’s software smarts and an autofocus front camera give it the edge. The OnePlus 12’s rear camera is great — one of the best around — but Google’s software smarts prove once again that it’s not the hardware, but what you do with it that matters. Of course, all of this is based on early impressions, so that may change after our review.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: software and updates

One of the best reasons to buy a Google Pixel phone is related to the software and updates, and the Pixel 9 is no different. The Pixel Launcher is widely regarded as the best overall software experience on a smartphone, and each new Pixel usually ushers in the next version of the Android OS.

We say usually, as this year is different. The Pixel 9 launched two months before Google’s usual launch window, so Android 15 is not yet available. As a result, the Pixel 9 launches with Android 14, but it will almost certainly get the Android 15 update as soon as it’s released. This will be the first of seven years of software updates, security patches, and Pixel feature drops.

The OnePlus 12 also runs Android 14 out of the box and has Color OS. It’s an incredibly smooth and feature-rich user experience, but OnePlus isn’t the best with updates. The OnePlus 12 is guaranteed four years of software version updates and five years of security patches. While OnePlus has gotten better at rolling out updates in a timely manner, Google is still the gold standard.

This one isn’t even a contest. Google is one of the best in Android for updates and software. The Pixel 9 also comes with a range of new AI features exclusive to Pixel phones, including call transcripts, a new Magic Editor, and a year of Gemini Advanced for free.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: price and availability

The Pixel 9 comes in four colors and starts at $799 for 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12 comes in two colors and costs $899 for 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The 256GB version of the Pixel 9 costs $100 more, while the OnePlus 12 is usually available with a $100 discount. Effectively, these phones are the same price.

The OnePlus 12 is available from OnePlus directly or via Best Buy, but not via carriers. The Pixel 9 is available via most retailers and carriers, with wide-ranging availability on par with Apple or Samsung devices. If you want to experience the phone before you buy it and don’t live near a Best Buy store, the Pixel 9 is the obvious choice, but if you want a phone that you can often buy for even cheaper, the OnePlus 12 is worth considering.

Google Pixel 9 vs. OnePlus 12: verdict

These two phones may seem fairly close on paper, and the OnePlus 12 may appear to have a better camera, but the old adage is true: user experience is about more than just the numbers. As a result, this becomes a harder contest to judge.

The OnePlus 12 represents one of the smoothest smartphone experiences you can get today. It’s built for speed and endurance and delivers on every level. As a result, it’s still supremely fast eight months later. If battery life, performance, and endurance matter most to you, the OnePlus 12 is the phone for you.

The Google Pixel 9 shows that software can replace hardware in many ways. Google’s camera optimizations are second to none, and it doesn’t feel like it’s missing a telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 has some excellent AI features, is guaranteed three more years of software updates, and has a phenomenal camera. If you value longevity, an excellent camera, great AI features, and a smaller phone, look no further than the Google Pixel 9. It’s the best regular-sized phone you can buy right now.