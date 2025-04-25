 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 9a offers a significant battery gain over other Pixels

A person using the Google Photos app on the Pixel 9a.
If you’re in the market for a Pixel phone and can’t decide between the Pixel 9 or Pixel 8a and the recently released Pixel 9a, we’ve got some news to consider. Android Authority discovered that Google’s newest budget model offers, in many cases, substantial battery gains compared to the older models.

In recent tests, the Pixel 9a outperformed the Pixel 8a, showing remarkable improvements in 4K recording and web browsing. The site also found that the Pixel 9a provides approximately 10 hours of screen-on time for web-based tasks and over six hours of content capture on a single charge.

The Pixel 9a performed admirably compared to the Pixel 9. It experienced significant battery enhancements for 4K playback, camera capture, and web browsing. However, the Pixel 9a performed less favorably than the Pixel 9 in 4K recording, zoom calling, and gaming.

Much of this makes sense when you consider that the Pixel 9a’s 5,100mAh battery is significantly larger than the Pixel 8a’s 4,500mAh battery and the Pixel 9’s 4,700mAh battery.

So why does the Pixel 9, despite having a smaller battery, still perform better than the Pixel 9a in some areas? The less expensive model has the same Tensor G4 processor, but it utilizes an older Samsung Exynos 5300 model. As a result, everyday networking tasks aren’t as efficient.

Android Authority explains: “The Pixel 9a might not be fighting it out for the crown of the biggest battery in a smartphone ever, but this still represents a huge boost in capacity that surely has to be a boon for multi-day use.”

As we previously noted, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 feature similar 6.3-inch displays and the same processor. The differences come down to RAM, AI processing, camera quality, and charging capabilities, which are areas where the more expensive Pixel 9 is better. Despite this, the Pixel 9a provides excellent value for its price point, making it a strong contender in the budget phone market.

Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Pixel 9a display

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple's "midrange" device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it's easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
The Google Pixel 9a in Porcelain and Iris.

Google's latest addition to its affordable Pixel smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9a, serves up a slew of improvements at a competitive price. This model features a vibrant pOLED Actua display and Google's Face Unlock technology in addition to both Face Unlock and traditional fingerprint-based security. The phone comes in four matte color options, Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, and has slightly thicker bezels than Google's premium models. And with a Google Tensor G4 under the hood as well as 8GB of RAM, it's poised to handle anything you throw at it.

But most importantly for some, how impervious to the elements is it? Can it handle a bit of water and everyday splashes? Google's higher-end Pixel models are known for their excellent water and dust protection, so it's understandable to question this cheaper model's reliability in that regard. With that in mind, is it safe to use the Google Pixel 9a around water?
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
 

Does the Google Pixel 9a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box
A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.

After much speculation in recent months, the Google Pixel 9a has finally been announced. Google's Pixel A series is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable Android smartphone at a lower price point, and the latest model follows this trend. While it is undeniably part of the Google Pixel 9 series, it has fewer features than its higher-end counterparts.

One question you might have when considering the Pixel 9a is whether it comes with a charger. We’ve got the answer
The Pixel 9a does not come with a charger.
The short answer is that the Pixel 9a does not have a charger. This has become common practice for most smartphones today, including other models in the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 9 Pro. While this may be disappointing, it's not surprising.

