Google Pixel Fold just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

The Google Pixel Fold, which was just released in June, is surprisingly already part of this year’s Black Friday phone deals. Best Buy has slashed the price of the unlocked, 256GB version of the foldable smartphone to $1,399, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,799. That’s a tremendous bargain for a flagship device — and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same way. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you should be proceeding with your purchase right now as stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold

Amid the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, we tagged the Google Pixel Fold in our roundup of the best folding phones because it’s a powerful device that offers a clean stock Android 13 experience. It features solid build quality, a 7.6-inch inner OLED display, and a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that’s wider than the cover screens of some of its peers, with both displays having a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it has an impressive lineup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, a 9.5MP selfie camera on the cover display, and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display.

In terms of performance, the Google Pixel Fold is smooth and powerful with Google’s Tensor G2 chip and 12GB of RAM, so you won’t run into any slowdowns when you’re multitasking between several apps. The foldable smartphone promises all-day battery life, but if you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode, it can last up to 72 hours before requiring a recharge.

Best Buy is offering one of the most attractive Google Pixel Black Friday deals still available — the unlocked Google Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage at $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,399 from $1,799. There’s a chance that the bargain doesn’t make it to the shopping holiday itself though, as it’s one of those Black Friday deals that you’re sure will draw a lot of attention. You’re going to have to finalize your purchase of the Google Pixel Fold as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

