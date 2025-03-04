 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel 9 is getting a scam detection upgrade you’ll want on your phone

By
Google’s Scam Detection for calls on Pixel 9.
Google

Over three months ago, Google started beta testing a new safety feature for Pixel phones that can sense signs of a fraud in voice calls using AI analysis. Today, Google has officially launched the Scam Detection feature for calls, alongside a similar con-screening system for messages.

Every year, smartphone users lose millions of dollars to elaborate schemes across the world. The problem is so rampant that the US Office of Inspector General and the Federal Trade Commission have published guidelines on recognising and reporting such deception.

Recommended Videos

Hearing calls to flag risks

To look for signs of scam in an ongoing call, Google is pushing the natural language understanding of on-device Gemini Nano AI on Pixel phones. The AI will listen to the ongoing telephonic conversation in  real time, and if it detects a risky pattern, an alert will pop up.

Scam Detection for calls.
Google

Users will be notified via an audio cue, haptic feedback, as well as on-screen notification that the caller is likely trying to dupe them. Google says it worked with financial institutions to study the most common patterns employed by bad actors.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

For example, if the caller is trying to extract sensitive details such as banking information, coaxing users to install an app, offering  freebies, or tries switching to another communication platform, the Scam Detection system will kick into action and raise an alarm.

Google says it is rolling out Scam Detection in call for all Pixel 9 series users in the US, starting with support for English language. The company tested this feature with other AI models on older Pixel phones, as well, but found the approach to be less effective compared to on-device Gemini Nano AI.

Scam Detection will only be activated for unsaved numbers, and no audio recordings are saved or passed through cloud servers. It’s a fully on-device implementation. This feature is off by default, and it can be disabled mid-way through a call, as well.

The idea is to proactively look for problematic patterns, if the first line of defense such as spam call blocking fails. “Traditional spam protections are focused on protecting users before the conversation starts, and are less effective against these latest tactics from scammers that turn dangerous mid-conversation and use social engineering techniques,” says Google.

Scam Detection in Messages

Scam Detection for Messages.
Google

The Messages app by Google already offers a robust suite of spam reporting tools. It is now landing support for Scam Detection, as well, just the way it has been implemented for voice calls.

Google says the on-device AI will keep an eye on SMS, MMS, and RCS conversations, and will alert users as soon as it detects risky chat patterns.

All the chats are analyzed on-device, and only when users to choose to flag the sender as fraudulent that the scammer’s details and messages are shared with Google and carriers.

Unlike its calling counterpart, Scam Detection in Messages is enabled by default, but it can be turned off at any given point in time. This feature is rolling out more broadly to English-speaking users in the US, UK, and Canada.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
4 ways that Google Pixel phones can defeat Samsung in 2025
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL lying by a plant.

When it comes to phones, it would be easy to consider Samsung as the best simply because of its sheer scale. However, look beneath the surface, and you’ll see a bubbling sense of competition. Samsung has failed to innovate and increase its healthy advantage, and the door is open for at least one company to provide a sustained challenge.

Google wants to be that company, and while I think there are better phones in certain categories, Google is the only phone maker that can compete with Samsung at every level. Samsung’s success comes from an ability to spend lavishly to reach its customers, and Google is the only company that can operate at that scale.

Read more
How I’m using Google’s Gemini AI app to make me more human
Gemini and Gmail apps on the home screen of an Android phone.

A few months ago, I randomly broke it to my editor that some of our chats on the Teams app had a lift from AI. I was not using AI tools to outright automate all aspects of my work. That would be unethical, of course, and a blatant abuse of contract.

I was, instead, using Apple Intelligence to straighten my sentences, fix my typos, and tone down my em-dash zealotry. On two separate occasions, I narrated my message, transcribed the audio with an AI tool, and used OpenAI’s GPT-4 wizardry to proofread the wall of text.

Read more
Android 16 adds a new way to use the Google Pixel 9’s fingerprint sensor
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

Biometric security — the ability to unlock your phone with your fingerprint or face — is an amazing feature, but you often have to turn on the phone's screen before you can use it. That's because many fingerprint sensors are optical and need light in order to work. Fortunately, Android 16 will make it so that you can open your Pixel 9 without turning your phone screen on at all (while also avoiding the groan that comes from searing your eyes.)

The feature was noted in the Android 16 Developer Preview 2, or DP2, by 9to5Google. The findings imply that this only applies to the Google Pixel 9 series because while it does appear in the Settings search on the Pixel 8 Pro, there's no option to enable it. This is likely due to the Pixel 9's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner; the improved hardware doesn't require light to use it.

Read more