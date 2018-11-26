Share

The Google Pixel 3 is considered to be one of the best Android phones of the year, and the Pixel Stand helps with that. The stand essentially turns your Pixel 3 into a Google Assistant-powered smart display. For Cyber Monday, the Pixel Stand is only $40 from Best Buy which is 50 percent off the original price of $80.

That’s a pretty good deal, especially considering the fact that the Pixel Stand was only released a little over a month ago — so for it to already be discounted by 50 percent is a great buy. Of course, even at full price, we think the Google Pixel Stand, which doubles as a wireless charger, is a great buy.

So what can you do with the Pixel Stand? Well, when you put your Google Pixel 3 smartphone on the stand, it’ll start charging and you can tell the Pixel Stand to start displaying photos from your Google Photos library, like a digital photo frame. Of course, it also has some pretty sweet Google Assistant features built in. When your Pixel 3 phone is charging on the Pixel Stand, the device will display small Assistant-powered suggestions along the bottom of the display. Those suggestions might include your Assistant Routines, the ability to ask about the weather and so on.

Perhaps the feature we like most is the Sunrise Alarm. When you set your alarm, 15 minutes before it’s set to go off, the Pixel 3 will start showing an ambient light to help wake you up smoothly. In our review of the Pixel Stand, we noted that the ambient light helped wake us up more naturally before the jarring sound of our alarm, and while the usefulness of the feature may vary from person to person, we think many will find it helpful.

It’s important to note a few things about the Pixel Stand. For starters, it’s only compatible with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphone — so if you have another Android smartphone, it’s really not worth buying. If, however, you do own the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, or are thinking of buying one, the Pixel Stand is definitely the wireless charger to go for. You can get it for yourself here.