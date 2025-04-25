The Google Pixel Tablet is way more enticing when this deal is applied

The Google Pixel Tablet has had a rough go of it. In the past half year we learned of a Google Pixel Tablet 2 that seems to have died in conception, which could very well mean that the original Pixel Tablet will be the last of its kind, at least until a revamp of the line inevitably comes out.

Even the original seemed too confusing at its high original price. But now the price for the tablet alone is $399 and, after a $100 discount, the tablet is down to just $299. Though obvious from a mathematical standpoint, there’s a lot psychologically going on when you drop the price from $399 to $299. This is one of those tablet deals that gives a product an entirely new perspective — and others, too, as stock is already limited on Amazon. So, that’s what we need to ask, is the Pixel Tablet worth buying now that it is heavily discounted?

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, refreshing at 60Hz. It has a video streaming battery life of around 12 hours, using 8GB of RAM and Google’s Tensor G2 processor. It can be used as a command center to control your smart home devices via Google Home, has built-in Chromecast, and (of course) has AI features. This version has 128GB of storage, though others exist.

During our Google Pixel Tablet review we found it to be lacking when compared to other tablets of its price range. Naturally, with this deal, that has dramatically changed. And, if you just want a tablet to hold and watch things, you won’t need to worry about the lack of an official keyboard, for example. Another of our tech experts discussed what they love about the Pixel Tablet, describing its usage with the dock. The dock transforms it into a sort of Amazon Echo Show. Intriguingly, if you buy this deal and then , the total price will be $80 less than if you bought them bundled, which is another intriguing buying point.

The Google Pixel Tablet is now at a price where you should re-evaluate it. If you want a Pixel device deal, this could very well be the one to get today. Usually $399, you can get a Google Pixel Tablet for $299. It’s already got low stock on Amazon, though, so be sure to hurry if you want to lock in this deal.