 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The Google Pixel Tablet is here, and it’s a huge disappointment

Prakhar Khanna
By

A week before the Google I/O, I wrote about how the Pixel Tablet could be the make-or-break point for the Android tablet category. Using a non-iPad tablet for anything more than content consumption is a bummer. I expected Google to work on it and emphasize collaborating with developers to optimize apps for Android tablets.

But as it turns out, the Pixel Tablet was my biggest disappointment from Google I/O 2023.

Related Videos

Google knows Android tablets are bad

A render of the front of the Google Pixel Tablet.
Google

Using the OnePlus Pad recently threw all the Android tablet issues to my face. They come at you overwhelmingly – blown-up mobile apps, no optimization for even Google’s own apps like Docs, and almost zero developer support.

Related

I tuned into Google I/O 2023 with high hopes to see the changes Google is bringing to Android tablets with the launch of its Pixel Tablet. The company said something along the lines of, “Over the last year, we have redesigned Android for big screens.” That may be true, but nothing like that has shipped to users’ hands. I’ve yet to come across any Android tablet with a “redesigned” interface that works for big Android screens.

It seems like Google has accepted that Android tablets can’t be anything more than content-consumption devices. You can browse and watch videos on one, and that’s about it. Do you want to type words or do some office work on the go? Sorry, Android tablets aren’t made for that.

It’s a bummer for people like me who want their tablets to double as their second work machines. Instead of working to improve the app situation, Google has taken a backseat and is now working on doubling your tablet as a smart speaker – a smart move by all means.

Not making a keyboard case for its Pixel Tablet further solidifies my argument that Google is fine with pushing Android tablets as content consumption devices. Doubling your Pixel Tablet as your smart assistant at home is a neat feature, and bundling the speaker dock at $499 is a much-appreciated move. But Google not pushing Android on tablets forward is a disappointment.

The glaring problem remains

Someone putting the Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Google

For years, Android on tablets has remained incompetent when compared to the iPad, and it seems like that will continue. If you want a tablet you can get some work on, iPads are the way to go. They let you watch videos, browse and shop online, have optimized apps for their size, and you can even create content with full-fledged Mac software on the higher-end iPad Air and iPad Pro.

By contrast, Android tablets let you watch videos and browse or shop online – that’s about it. There’s not one thing an Android tablet can do that an iPad can’t (except for a tablet-optimized Instagram app).

After Google I/O 2023, it’s clear that Android tablets are no competitors to iPads when it comes to demanding more than media consumption from your tablet. That may be fine for some people, but it’s not for me.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
Google Pixel Watch 2 may launch a lot sooner than we thought
Google Assistant listening on the Google Pixel Watch.

We're expecting a lot of Google Pixel hardware in 2023, and according to one new report, one of Google's upcoming releases this year is the Pixel Watch 2.

A report from 9to5Google on May 5 cites a "source" that claims the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be released later this fall alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Given Google's past Pixel smartphone releases, that means we'll likely see the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series debut in early October.
We could see the Pixel Watch 2 next week

Read more
This is the Google Pixel Fold, and it looks incredible
Side view of the Pixel Fold

Google has truly, officially confirmed that its mythical foldable phone is real. After it appeared in a few dozen leaks, Google has announced that the Pixel Fold is right around the corner. Now, you won’t have to wait much longer to burn some cash on it, as the phone will be officially revealed on May 10.

For now, we only have a slick teaser video to gaze at. I’ve had little hope about the Pixel Fold’s design, but I’m having somewhat of an epiphany after seeing those shiny metallic sides and the two-tone metal-glass finish on the rear panel. It’s not really surprising, but the video makes the whole package look enticing.

Read more
The Pixel Tablet could be the iPad killer I’ve waited years for
A render of the front of the Google Pixel Tablet.

You can build all the great hardware your heart desires, but if the software isn’t optimized for the hardware, the product will fail. This has been the story of almost every Android tablet since the inception of the segment. Samsung has built its DeX mode to make its Galaxy Tab tablets more productive, and it works to some extent, but it’s not available across the lineup.

OnePlus Pad is the latest entrant in the Android tablet space, and the launch yet again emphasized the glaring issues of app optimization problems for big Android screens. This is why Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet could be the make-or-break point for the Android tablet category. And that makes me more excited about the Pixel Tablet launch at Google I/O 2023 than anything else.
The Pixel Tablet is my last hope for Android tablets

Read more