 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Pixel Watch 3’s biggest upgrade is all but confirmed

By
Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes
Android Headlines

In a week from now, Google will formally introduce its next slate of Pixel hardware. Like clockwork, almost everything has been spoiled, thanks to an unstoppable stream of leaks. The latest one all but confirms a supersized version of the Pixel Watch 3 — including one that could solve screen and battery anxiety in one go.

The folks over at Android Headlines (in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks) have shared what looks like an official video advert for the upcoming Google smartwatch. The promo material suggests the wearable comes in two size variants — 41mm and 45mm — rocking a familiar round design with smooth curves. In March, 9to5Google also mentioned a new 45mm variant, citing an insider source.

Leaked render depicting Google Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes.
Android Headlines

The leaked video doesn’t exactly show any color options save for the all-black trim, but Android Headlines recently shared what looks like a screengrab of an online listing comparing the Pixel Watch 3 with its predecessor. That table listed a total of four color options, including blue, pink, and what looks like a shade of teal green. This time around, the biggest upgrade seems to be the display.

Recommended Videos

Aside from the obvious bump in size, it seems the bezels have also been shrunk, while the brightness has been doubled. The Pixel Watch 3’s OLED screen will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, matching the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but still a healthy 1,000 nits short of the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Battery capacity numbers are a mystery at this point, but the leaked material mentions 36 hours of functional life on a single charge in battery saver mode and 24 hours in regular mode. That’s not really an improvement over the Pixel Watch 2. What remains a mystery is whether Google will implement Wear OS 4’s notification offloading system, somewhat similar to the dual-silicon approach taken by the OnePlus Watch 2.

Leaked render of Pixel Watch 3.
Android Headlines

Google refers to it as a “bridged” approach to handling notifications, a system that lets users handle basic tasks like viewing and dismissing notifications without having to dip into the power-hungry main processor’s inventory. This technique keeps the main processor in a sort of hibernation and reduces the power drawn from the battery. Android Authority reports that the Pixel Watch 3 will, indeed, come equipped with a custom co-processor to handle less-demanding tasks, akin to the OnePlus Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3’s main processor is reportedly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5, marking the second time it appears on Google hardware following the Pixel Watch 2. According to the aforementioned report, the upcoming smartwatch’s bezel size has been trimmed from 5.5mm to 4.5mm.

Thanks to the thinner bezels, the resolution figures now stand at 408 by 408 pixels on the 41mm variant, while the 45mm version climbs up to 456 by 456 pixels. Another notable feature upgrade seems to be Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, which should theoretically improve the accuracy of location tracking and interacting with other devices, including digital car keys.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold rumors: Everything we know so far
Official render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Though Samsung is the brand that is best known for foldables in the U.S., that’s changed in recent years, with Google and other brands joining the fray. The Google Pixel Fold was Google’s first foldable, and it had a relatively strong start.

We're expecting a sequel to the first Pixel Fold with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which we originally thought was going to be called the Pixel Fold 2. Here are all the details we know so far about Google's next foldable.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: release date

Read more
A massive leak just revealed everything about Google’s Pixel 9 phones
Pixel 9 Pro render.

With the Made by Google event confirmed to be on August 13, we aren’t too far off from the likely launch of the Google Pixel 9, where all the speculation about the devices will be cleared up. But it turns out that we may not even need to wait until August because Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) leaked all the details about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold via 91 mobiles.

Here’s what’s new in terms of design, specs, and features for the four new Pixel 9 models.
Design and color
Pixel 9 Pro rear. OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Read more
Here’s what the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL looks like next to the Pixel 8 Pro
A person holding the blue Google Pixel 8 Pro.

A new leak about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 lineup includes a video on YouTube showing the Pixel 8 Pro next to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The video by PixoPhone doesn't reveal anything new about the Pixel 9 Pro XL that we didn't already know. Nonetheless, it's nice to see the handset side by side for what appears to be the first time on video.

As you can see in the video, both phones feature the same matte finish on the back and appear very similar in size. However, differences between the two handsets soon become apparent.

Read more