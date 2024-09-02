Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: Is it upgrade time?

It’s been two years since Google burst into the smartwatch market, and that means we’ve seen a few upgrades since Google launched the very first Google Pixel Watch. If you’re still using that watch, you may wonder if now is the time to upgrade and whether the third-generation Pixel Watch 3 is worth it. Or you may be getting your first smartwatch and considering buying a cheap first-generation Pixel Watch or the latest and greatest of Google’s wearables.

Choosing between these two devices is surprisingly easy. Sometimes, the newest is the best, and this is the case with the Pixel Watch 3. However, there’s a significant price difference, so is the Pixel Watch still worth buying? Let’s examine the differences, decide which you should pick, and explain why now is the best time to upgrade from the original Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Google Pixel Watch: specs

Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch Display 45mm: 1.4-inch 41mm: 1.2-inch Always-On Display Up to 1,000 nits 1.2-inch Always-On Display Resolution and brightness 45mm: 456 x 456 pixels (320 pixels per inch) 41mm: 408 x 408 pixels (~320 ppi density) 450 x 450 pixels (320ppi) Up to 1,000 nits Dimensions and weight 45mm: 45 x 45 x 12.3 mm (1.77 x 1.77 x 0.48 inches) 37 grams (without band) 41mm: 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm (1.61 x 1.61 x 0.48 inches) 31 grams (without band) 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm (1.61 x 1.61 x 0.48 inches) 36 g (without band) Processor Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC Storage & RAM 32GB eMMC, 2GB RAM 32GB eMMC, 2GB RAM Battery 45mm: 420mAh 41mm: 307mAh 2.5W charging using a dedicated USB-C to magnetic puck charger 294mAh 2.5W charging using a dedicated USB-C to magnetic puck charger Software Wear OS 5.0 Wear OS 3.5 Sensors Compass Altimeter Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with the ECG app Multi-path optical heart rate sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Ambient light sensor Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for Body response tracking Skin temperature sensor Barometer Magnetometer Compass Altimeter Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with the ECG app Optical heart rate sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Ambient light sensor Connectivity 4G LTE (LTE models only) and UMTS Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz NFC GPS GLONASS BeiDou Galileo Quasi-Zenith Satellite 4G LTE (LTE models only) and UMTS Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz NFC GPS GLONASS BeiDou Galileo Materials and durability 100% recycled aluminum shell Soft-touch polymer Active band Gorilla Glass 5 over display IP68 rating (50 meters or 5ATM) 80% recycled stainless steel shell Soft-touch polymer Active band Gorilla Glass 5 over display IP68 rating (50 meters or 5ATM) Colors Matte black aluminum case, obsidian Active band Polished silver aluminum case, porcelain Active band Matte hazel aluminum case, hazel Active band Matte black stainless steel case, Obsidian Active band Polished silver stainless steel case, Charcoal Active band Polished silver stainless steel case, Chalk Active band Champagne gold stainless steel case, Hazel Active band Price From $349 From $350

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: design and display

Put the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch alongside each other, and aside from the size, it’s be difficult to tell the difference. Google’s design language hasn’t changed in three generations, and the minimalist look is attractive and works with most outfits.

The Pixel Watch 3 is the first of Google’s smartwatches to come in two sizes. The smaller 41mm size is identical to the original, but 5 grams lighter, while the bigger 45mm version is just 1 gram heavier than the original. The larger size is ideal if you have bigger wrists or find the original Pixel Watch too small for daily use.

The new AMOLED-LTPO display gives the Pixel Watch 3 display a big upgrade over previous generations. Both sizes get the upgrade, which offers a variable refresh rate of 60Hz and shrunken bezels to maximize the screen real estate.

The display represents a significant upgrade in legibility, but otherwise, these two watches share the same physical traits. Domed Gorilla Glass displays provide protection, a rotating bezel allows you to scroll and select — a feature sorely missing from the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — and the same lug-style watch band system lets any Pixel Watch band work with the third-generation model.

Each watch has the same 5ATM water resistance, which provides protection when submerged up to 500 meters, and a suite of sensors on the rear. The Pixel Watch 3’s sensors are improved over the original’s, and they have a different design, but otherwise, these two watches share many similarities.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: health, fitness, sensors

The Pixel Watch 3 shares the same sensors as last year’s Pixel Watch 2, which saw Google improve the accuracy of the data collected. The heart rate sensor is one of the most accurate on any smartwatch and one of the many hardware sensors that are improved over the original.

The Pixel Watch 3 adds a thermometer and skin conductance sensors, which provide valuable insights into your skin temperature while asleep and are used for cycle tracking. There’s also a new light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and the pulse oximeter used for the new Loss of Pulse Detection feature.

This feature is designed to get you help when you need it most. Most smartwatches offer a fall detection feature that will get you emergency help if you have a fall, but Loss of Pulse Detection takes things much further. If your Pixel Watch 3 fails to detect a pulse, it’ll undergo a further check to rule out a false negative and, failing that, contact emergency services. It’s only available in certain EU countries, but it’s a worthy reason to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 also adds new Cardio Load and Target Load features, a Daily Readiness score, and a Morning Briefing that gives you pertinent information on your health and sleep. The two Load features are designed to track your heart’s performance over the day (and longer) and give you a numerical understanding of your cardiac function. The Target Load feature then sets a daily goal to aspire to, ensuring you won’t overtrain or undertrain.

All of this information is presented in the Fitbit Premium app. Certain features, like the Daily Readiness score, required a Fitbit Premium subscription, but now all users get it included. The Pixel Watch 3 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free — just like the original — after which the subscription costs $10 a month.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: two versions of the same platform

The Pixel Watch 3 offers significantly more than the original, including hardware improvements and useful wellness features in Wear OS 5. Many of these are powered by Google AI, which analyzes and provides recommendations on achieving and surpassing your goals.

There are also unique features that only work when the Pixel Watch 3 is used alongside a Pixel phone. For example, if you have the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use the Pixel Watch 3 to control the camera. You can also use it to control Google TV, letting you change volume, inputs, and virtually everything else from your watch.

You can also see your Nest Cam feed on the tiny screen and either respond using the microphone or send a canned response. Then there are features like call screening and a smart recorder that can record and analyze audio using AI in real-time. There are many Pixel Watch 3 features that will delight anyone who upgrades.

The original Pixel Watch is far more limited. It runs Wear OS 3.5 and offers a fairly standard introduction to the Pixel Watch experience. Many of the Pixel Watch 3 improvements launched on the Pixel Watch 2, and while some of these may eventually come to the original, some will likely remain exclusive to Google’s newer models.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: battery and charging

One of our biggest complaints about the first Pixel Watch was its battery life. Simply put, it’s not very good and requires recharging more than once per day. The Pixel Watch 3 solves these problems with a more efficient chipset, a larger battery, and improvements in the operating system.

The Pixel Watch has a 294mAh battery, while the Pixel Watch 3 has a larger 307mAh battery in the 41mm model and a 420mAh battery in the 45mm. The Exynos 9110 processor in the Pixel Watch offers far less efficiency than the Snapdragon SW5100 powering the Pixel Watch 3. While we’ve been unable to test the battery, the Pixel Watch 3 will likely be significantly better than the original.

This means you can expect all-day battery life for around 24 hours with the Always On display turned on or up to 36 hours with the Battery Saver mode enabled. Both are large improvements over the original Pixel Watch, which requires recharging to last a full day.

The Pixel Watch 3 is also vastly improved when it comes to charging. The 41mm is rated as recharging to 50% in just 24 minutes and reaching 85% in 35 minutes, while the 45mm is slightly slower at 28 minutes and 50 minutes, respectively. A full charge will still take an hour or longer, but the fast charging is great for those days when you’ve been using it heavily.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: price, availability, colors

The Pixel Watch 3 is launching on September 9 with a starting price of $349, while the original Pixel Watch launched at a similar price and is now available for just under $200. The price difference is significant, but the Pixel Watch 3 represents much better value despite the higher price.

If you want the Pixel Watch 3 in the 41mm size, the Bluetooth-only model is $349, while the LTE version is $449. For the larger size, add $50 to both of those prices.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes in a choice of colors. If you buy the 41mm model, you can choose from Polished Silver, Matte Black, or Champagne Gold, while the larger model ditches the gold option in favor of a more neutral Hazel color. There is a choice of bands, including a striking new Rose Quartz option that matches the colors of Google’s latest phones.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: verdict

If you have the original Pixel Watch, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. The Pixel Watch 3 offers everything you need from a smartwatch and is one of the most stylish options on our best smartwatch list. Crucially, it also adds features that will make your life easier and potentially even save it one day.

If you’re considering which to buy and don’t currently have a Pixel Watch, it’s worth first looking at the Pixel Watch 3. It is the best smartwatch that Google offers, but it is double the original’s cost. If budget is a concern, the first Pixel Watch is a decent choice, but keep in mind that there are other smartwatches from the same era that are much better, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. If you’d rather stay with Google, then we’d recommend buying the Pixel Watch 2, which is just $70 more, but a much better smartwatch.