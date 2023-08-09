Google Pixel Watch just dropped to its cheapest price yet

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch later this year, but if you can no longer wait, you can take advantage of the lowest-ever price of the Google Pixel Watch from Best Buy. From the wearable device’s original price of $350, it’s down to just $290 following a $60 discount. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you won’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is an impressive first attempt by Google at a smartwatch. It’s equipped with a circular, domed screen with customizable watch faces, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass against scratches. The wearable device’s fitness-focused features include an optical heart rate sensor, an electrocardiogram, a blood oxygen sensor, and sleep tracking all working together with Fitbit’s health monitoring platform. The Google Pixel Watch pairs seamlessly with other Google Pixel devices, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Google Pixel 7, which will make day-to-day things very simple and effortless.

When we compared the Google Pixel Watch versus Apple Watch Series 8, Google’s wearable device holds the advantage if you own a Google Pixel smartphone instead of an iPhone because of better compatibility, in addition to offering an appealing design and easy-to-use software. Meanwhile, between the Google Pixel Watch versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, both of which can be upgraded to Google’s Wear OS 4, the Google Pixel Watch is a more appealing option for people who love the Fitbit ecosystem, and those who prefer its very minimalist design.

You can currently purchase the Google Pixel Watch for its cheapest price ever of $290 from Best Buy, for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $350. There’s no information on how long this sale will remain online, so if you’re thinking about buying the wearable device, you’re going to have to do it now if you want to enjoy the discount. Get the Google Pixel Watch on your wrist for its lowest-ever price by proceeding with the transaction for one of the most attractive smartwatch deals in the market.

