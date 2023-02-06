Google Pixel Watch is back down to its Black Friday price

Every time a new notification comes in you can stop and peek at your phone, or you could approach it another way. You can nab one of the best smartwatch deals, get yourself a shiny new wristwatch, and screen those notifications without ever taking your phone out of your pocket or bag. Better yet, with the right smartwatch, you’ll get health and fitness tracking, contactless payments support, remote messaging, and call aid, and a serious upgrade to your style. One such watch is the Google Pixel Watch, which happens to be down to its lowest-ever Black Friday price right now thanks to a Best Buy Google Pixel Watch deal. Normally $350, it’s yours for just $300, saving you $50. You can save even more if you have a My Best Buy Rewards voucher. Scoop up that deal below or keep reading for some more details about Google’s fantastic smartwatch.

Should you buy the Google Pixel Watch?

A smartwatch is a smartwatch, and there are a lot of them out there these days, many of which have the same features and functions. Choosing one to match your lifestyle can be challenging. So, one of the best ways to know if a device is right for you is to check out a resourceful guide, like our Google Pixel Watch review. In it, Andy Boxall clearly defines why the Google Pixel Watch might be desirable. It’s very comfortable to wear, looks sleek and stylish, and syncs with the Fitbit app, which offers a comprehensive and streamlined view of your health and wellness. If you’re looking for solid tracking from a wearable, the Pixel Watch is a good choice.

But what does it offer? Wear OS is designed by Google, and rather expectedly, it can be customized and styled by you in many ways. It takes the same inspiration from the Android mobile OS. You can change the watchfaces by altering the colors, layouts, or clock style — choosing between digital, analog, and more. You also get a 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance rating, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for the display, easy sync with Android devices and Google’s earbuds — like the Pixel Buds — and access to Google Wallet for anywhere contactless payments right on your wrist.

On any other day, you’d be paying $350 for the Google Pixel Watch, but right now, it’s just $300 at Best Buy, in any of the styles, including the black/obsidian, gold/hazel, and silver/chalk variants. That saves you $50 on a highly capable, Wear OS-powered smartwatch. It’s good for simple connections, like checking notifications on your wrist, but also great at tracking personal health, workouts, and beyond. It’s certainly a worthy alternative to Apple’s Watch (as we found out in our Apple Watch Series 8 vs Google Pixel Watch hands-on) if you’re not invested in the iOS ecosystem, but instead Google’s Android.

