One of the best smartwatch deals is perfect for patient Google fans. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch for $300 instead of $350. A saving of $50, it actually works out as the cheapest-ever price for the stylish watch that will go perfectly with your Android or Google Pixel phone. It’s likely you already know if you want it in your life but if you need to know a bit more, read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch may not feature in our look at the best smartwatches but it’s certainly eye-catching. Unlike most other smartwatches, it has a stylish circular, domed design that looks beautiful. It’s very minimalist in its approach but it looks good on your wrist while feeling comfortable too. Its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen uses scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass to keep it safe and while it might not show much information, it has the essentials covered.

As expected, you can keep an eye on all your fitness and health needs as well as the time here. With Fitbit integrated into the watch, you can track your activity levels, calories burned, steps taken, and even your heart rate. It also monitors how well you sleep, along with your heart rhythm as well. Weekly trends help you see how your health is improving and help you figure out what you need to work on.

Designed to work perfectly with your Google Pixel phone and earbuds, it’s simple to connect other devices with you even able to control Nest devices from your watch too. If you’ve already got other Google devices, it makes sense to own a watch from the tech giant too. Anyone reliant on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, or Gmail will truly benefit from the convenience here, as well as the health monitoring features.

The Google Pixel Watch is usually priced at $350 but it’s just hit its lowest-ever price at Best Buy, going down to $300. If you want a stylish and practical smartwatch, it’s one to consider. If it sounds like the one for you, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

