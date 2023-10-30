 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The original Google Pixel Watch is a great buy while it’s $80 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As one of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, you can currently buy the Google Pixel Watch for $200 saving you $80 off the usual price of $280. While it isn’t the latest model any more, this is still one of the best smartwatch deals at the moment. If you’re not sure if you should opt for it or pay more for the Google Pixel Watch 2, we’re here to help. Keep reading while we explain all as well as remind you of the deal involved.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch doesn’t make the cut among the best smartwatches but it’s still worth checking out for many people. It has an attractive 1.2-inch always-on display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness which is actually the same as the Google Pixel Watch 2.

An older processor means it’s a little slower but you still get core fitness features. It has a blood oxygen saturation monitor, along with ECG facilities, and an optical hearty rate sensor. Again, that’s a few less features than the Google Pixel Watch 2 which adds on superior sensors like body response tracking and skin temperature sensors, but you’ll still be happy with what’s here.

Related

The Google Pixel Watch will still track all your fitness and health, such as calories burned, steps taken, and the workouts you participate in, all thanks to Fitbit integration. It’s easy to look up turn-by-turn navigation using Maps as well as pay with Google Wallet. It all comes together nicely so you can track your wellbeing from one device.

So, should you go for the Google Pixel Watch over the newer 2 model? In terms of looks and screen quality, there’s not much in it. However, the Google Pixel Watch 2 offers better performance and more sophisticated sensors, as well as automatic workout tracking for certain common exercises. The downside? The Google Pixel Watch 2 costs $150 more than the Google Pixel Watch does right now. We have a full explainer of the differences between the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2 to help break things down but some of it is going to depend on your finances.

If you’re not convinced you need those extra features, you’ll be delighted with the Google Pixel Watch. Down to just $200 from $280 at Best Buy, you save $80 but you also potentially save $150 compared to buying the superior but not necessarily essential Google Pixel Watch 2. Check it out now and see what works best for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Order a Google Pixel 8 Pro now and get a free Pixel Watch 2
Someone holding a white Google Pixel 8 Pro to take a group selfie.

If you've been planning to upgrade your Android smartphone, there may be no better choice among the available phone deals right now than the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Preorders have started for Google's latest flagship smartphone, and if you go to Amazon for the 128GB model at $999, the 256GB model at $1,059, or the 512GB model at $1,179, you'll receive the also newly-announced Google Pixel Watch 2, valued at $350, absolutely free. The offer will remain online until Oct. 16, which is beyond the Google Pixel 8 Pro's launch on Oct. 12, but it's highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can, while supplies last.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, which promises even faster performance while enabling Google AI, and it features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with an intelligent refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone also features a 50MP main camera with 2x optical quality, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, and a 48MP ultrawide camera at the back, plus a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera at the front. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's adaptive battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 72 hours when you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Read more
Hurry! You can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $145 right now
Data from a workout showing on the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, has appeared more often in smartwatch deals. In fact, you can get the wearable device in Sapphire for just $145 from Back Market if you're willing to buy a refurbished version. That's equivalent to $165 in savings on its brand-new price of $310. It's also available in Gray for a few more bucks at $150. Both offers are for a smartwatch in Excellent condition, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase because there's probably not enough stock to meet the high demand.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Buy with confidence from Back Market, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with Verified refurbished status. That means it's guaranteed to be working perfectly when you get it, as it will have gone through a minimum 25-point inspection. If there's something wrong or if you change your mind about the purchase, there's a 30-day period for free returns. Back Market also offers a one-year warranty, so you can get a repair or replacement for free if a technical issue appears on the wearable device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will also look brand-new, as the retailer's Excellent condition means there are no visible scratches from a distance of 8 inches.

Read more
Not interested in the Google Pixel 8? Save over $200 on the Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper

If you're not bothered about having the brand new Google Pixel 8, we've got the right Google Pixel deals for you. Over at Backmarket, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for just $365 if you don't mind a refurbished but good-condition model. Alternatively, you can pay a little extra and get an excellent condition one for $399. In both cases, the phone has been through a rigorous testing process, comes with a one-year warranty and there's a free 30-day return policy if you're not entirely happy with the phone. Check out all we know about the Google Pixel 7 to see if it's the one for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is a phone that's hard to resist. It looks pretty good with a glossy finish on the glass back and a matte gray camera module. A smooth aluminum chassis and glossy Gorilla Glass Victus rear panel can make it a little slippery but it certainly looks good.

Read more