Google Pixel Watch is back down to its Black Friday price

Briley Kenney
By
Google Pixel Watch on a wrist.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Black Friday and the greater shopping holiday is the best time to find amazing deals. People wait all year until then to get low prices on TVs, electronics, games, and so much more. You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s the best time to grab some juicy smartwatch deals or Google Pixel deals. But actually, Best Buy is offering a crazy deal on the Google Pixel Watch right now, that’s equivalent to those Black Friday prices we’ve seen in the past. Normally $350, it’s yours for just $300, which is $50 off. You can grab the 41mm Google Pixel Watch in any of its available colors including Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel. Snag that deal below or keep reading on why you might want a Google Pixel Watch on your wrist.

In our Google Pixel watch review, Andy Boxall praised the watch for its comfortable design and integration of the Fitbit app for comprehensive activity and health tracking support. In addition, the circular design with minimal aesthetics blends well with modern fashion in just about any of the colors you can select from. You can also style the software aspect, with unique watch faces, colors, and layouts — and you can even swap between digital, analog, and modern looks.

It features a 5 ATM or 50 meters water-resistance rating, so you can get it wet, and rain or sweat won’t cause any issues. Moreover, the scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen makes sure the display won’t get damaged or scuffed, which is important considering how easy it is to hit your wrist on furniture or items when you’re moving about.

The Pixel Watch will track your activity and health, and again, thanks to the Fitbit support everything is conveniently displayed and easy to read. Heart rhythm tracking is even available thanks to the built-in ECG sensor on the watch. Not all smartwatches these days offer that functionality, as surprising as that may seem. Plus, the Google Pixel Watch comes with three months of YouTube Premium and Google One 100GB cloud storage, for new subscribers only.

At Best Buy right now, the Google Pixels watch is discounted by $50, down from its normal price of $350. That means you’re paying only $300 in a fantastic deal, and a price that’s equivalent to Black Friday offers in years past. It may not be this low again, and we’re not sure how long the deal will be available so act soon if you’re interested.

