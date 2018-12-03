Digital Trends
‘PUBG Mobile’ highlights Google Play’s most popular content for 2018

Christian de Looper
It’s the end of the year, and that means it’s time to start looking back at the year and the different tech trends that came up. Google announced its most popular Google Play content from 2018, including some of the top games for the year, the top movies watched on Google Play, and more.

Some of the most popular content — like PUBG Mobile — is expected. Some other content, however, isn’t necessarily something we would have guessed. PUBG Mobile was the most popular mobile game of the year, though we think Fornite might have taken it out if Fortnite was released to the Google Play Store. The most popular app, interestingly enough, was “Drops,” which helps you learn some of the most important words in different languages.

Google also announced the top movies of the year, and comic book movies took the majority of the top spots. Black Panther was the most popular, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, in second, Thor: Ragnarok in third, and Deadpool 2 in fifth. Jumanji 2 is the only non-superhero movie, which came in fourth place.

Then there are TV shows, and only one superhero show ended up in the list. The most popular TV show of the year on Google Play was The Walking Dead, followed by Riverdale in second, The Big Bang Theory in third, and The Flash in fourth place.

For the first time, Google also allowed users to vote on their favorite content for the year. In the “Fan Favorites” category, the most popular game was PUBG Mobile and the most popular movie Avengers: Infinity War. YouTube TV was voted the best app of the year.

Apart from those three categories, Google also announced that Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff was the most popular ebook, and 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson was the most popular audiobook.

Interested in checking out the most popular content on Google Play for yourself? Google has launched a new section in the Google Play Store called “Best of 2018,” in which you will be able to discover all the best content of the year and buy or download it for yourself.

