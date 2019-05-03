Share

May 4, known around the world as Star Wars day, is nearly here. In celebration, Google announced a series of pretty significant discounts on the Google Play Store, mainly on Star Wars games for Android phones.

The deals are now available and will run until May 4. While you may not necessarily need to take advantage of them on May 4, if you’re interested, you should probably act pretty quickly.

The first deal is on content in Star War: Galaxy of Heroes, and if you download Galaxy of Heroes, you’ll get 25% bonus content on select Crystal bundles, plus a daily giveaway create that comes with 200 Crystals. The 25% bonus Crystals continues into Star Wars: Commander, too.

If you’re more of a Minecraft player, in which case there are some pretty interesting deals for you, too. In Minecraft, you can get any of the five Star Wars skins discounted by 25%. Alternatively, you could go for all five of the Star Wars skins at once — and if you get the bundle of those skins, you get a discount of 50%.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has long been a fan favorite Star Wars game — and while it’s usually $10 on the Google Play Store, during the discounts, the game comes at 50% off, which is handy for those that have been thinking of getting started in the game.

Disney Emoji Blitz is getting some significant discounts, too. For example, you will be able to get five full power boosts and five lives for $1, which represents savings of 40%. Alternatively, you could get 14 item boosts and 15 lives for $4, which is 32% off, or 15 sunshine boosts and 15 lives for $6, which is 27% off. Last but not least, players of Disney Emoji Blitz will get one free Star Wars emoji on May 4.

Last but not least is Star Wars Pinball 7, which is now free. Usually, the app comes at $2. In-app content has also been discounted — you can get in-app purchases for as little as $1, and Rogue One Table for $1.49.

Google is quick to point out that users can also binge on their favorite Star Wars movies on Google Play, though it doesn’t seem the movies were discounted at all.