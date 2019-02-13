Digital Trends
Mobile

Google insists it’s doing what it can to purge the Play Store of malicious apps

Trevor Mogg
By

Google still faces accusations of being lax with security in its quest to keeping malicious apps off its Play Store, but in the last few years it’s been making increasing efforts to improve the safety of its digital distribution outlet.

In a post on the Android Developers Blog this week, Google Play product manager Andrew Ahn said that in 2018 the company worked on enhancing its abuse detection technologies and machine learning systems, while at the same time expanding its team of product managers, engineers, policy experts, and operations leaders to tackle nefarious app developers.

Ahn said the extra effort resulted in rejected app submissions increasing by 55 percent compared to 2017, while those that did get through were spotted and removed more quickly than ever before — often before anyone even had a chance to install them.

“These increases can be attributed to our continued efforts to tighten policies to reduce the number of harmful apps on the Play Store, as well as our investments in automated protections and human review processes,” the product manager wrote in the post.

Google declined to reveal how many dodgy apps it turfed out of the Play Store last year, though we do know that in 2017 the figure reached 700,000, with a sizable 100,000 developers banned from submitting any future apps.

Fifty billion apps scanned every day

Ahn said that besides his team’s work to prevent malicious apps from reaching the Play Store, its Google Play Protect system is also scanning a whopping 50 billion apps on users’ devices each and every day to confirm the safety of the installed software.

“With such protection, apps from Google Play are eight times less likely to harm a user’s device than Android apps from other sources,” Ahn wrote, reminding Android users that downloading apps from third-party stores carries extra risks.

Repeat offenders

The company says it’s continuing to tighten up app rules regarding users’ data and privacy, revealing that in 2018 it removed “tens of thousands” of apps that failed to comply with Play’s policies.

Interestingly, Ahn revealed that more than 80 percent of severe policy violations are made by “repeat offenders and abusive developer networks,” adding that when they’re banned, many simply create new accounts or buy developer accounts on the black market before submitting more apps. However, Google’s improving technology is making it harder for them to operate in this way.

Despite Google’s undoubted efforts, there will always be some malicious apps that are hard to detect. For example, it was cybersecurity firm Trend Micro — not Google — that recently discovered 29 apps in the Play Store that shouldn’t have been there. Some of them sent users to phishing sites or stole users’ photos, and had reportedly been downloaded millions of times before they were thrown out of the store.

Indeed, Ahn admitted the challenge was ongoing: “Despite our enhanced and added layers of defense against bad apps, we know bad actors will continue to try to evade our systems by changing their tactics and cloaking bad behaviors,” he wrote, adding that his team will continue to do all it can “to provide our users with a secure and safe app store.”

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
iCracked
Mobile

Allstate’s SquareTrade buys phone repair service iCracked

Allstate may be looking to diversify its service a little. The company announced that SquareTrade, a company Allstate owns, is buying iCracked, a popular phone repair service that currently operates in more than 60 cities.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Need more power now? Here's how you can fast charge your iPhone

The new iPhones have almost everything an iOS addict could want -- except for a fast charger. If you need your iPhone powered back up in a hurry, here's everything you need to know to get your iPhone charged up quickly.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to uninstall apps in android
Mobile

Short on phone storage? Here's how to delete apps in Android

With everything we tend to use our phones for, it is all too easy to let your Android device get filled up with apps. Time for a clean out? Then check out our simple guide on how to uninstall apps in Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Elecjet Apollo Traveller Power Bank
Mobile

The Apollo Traveller is the fastest recharging power bank we’ve ever used

Power banks are getting better all the time, but the Apollo Traveller from Elecjet hits new heights in terms of charging and recharging speeds thanks to the use of a graphene composite for cooling. Here's what happened when we tried it out.
Posted By Simon Hill
google pop up stores 2018 hardware 32
Mobile

Google might release a smartwatch and multiple Pixel phones in 2019

Google seems to have a lot planned for 2019. According to a report, Google is planning on releasing multiple new Pixel phones, a smartwatch, a new Google Home, and a Nest Security camera this year.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon wants you to lobby the government for 5G deployment

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung-bogo-galaxy-s8-samsung_galaxy_s8_device_6
Mobile

10 common problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and how to fix them

Despite being one of Samsung's flagship phones, some users are facing problems with the Galaxy S8. Thankfully, there are fixes and potential workarounds for those struggling. Our troubleshooting tips are easy to follow.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Leaked image reveals our best look yet at the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
wear os by google
Wearables

The Google Pixel Watch could finally launch sometime this year

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. Eventually, according to rumors, Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

It hasn't even been announced yet, but you can already reserve the Galaxy S10

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be a big deal -- not just because it's the first one of the year, but because it's commemorating 10 years of the Galaxy S-series with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. It's also where we'll likely see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu