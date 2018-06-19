Get all your pods in one place with Google’s streamlined Podcasts app

Share

After introducing podcast support for Google Play Music back in 2016, Google has finally launched a stand-alone podcast app called — you guessed it — Google Podcasts.

As you might expect from a Google app, there’s a heavy emphasis on your personal algorithm, and you can expect to see the app recommend more and more podcasts as you get your teeth stuck in. With more than 2 million podcasts already available on launch day, you can expect there to be plenty to get into.

If you already used Google Play Music for podcasts, that data will carry straight over into Google Podcasts, and you’ll be able to continue where you left off in your most recent podcasts. Cross-device syncing is also available, and Google Podcasts will sync up whenever possible, so you can resume podcasts from the same point, regardless of which device you’re listening from.

It’s also fully integrated with Google Home, and you’ll be able to ask the Google Assistant to play episodes of a specific podcast, as well as use voice commands to pause and resume. If you’re feeling like a change, you can also ask Google Assistant to pick you a podcast within a certain genre with commands like “play me a funny podcast.”

Google’s also planning a bunch of extra features, including using its A.I. capabilities to add closed captions to podcasts — perfect for noisy areas — and eventual plans for real-time translations of podcasts in languages you don’t speak.

Google has already expressed an interest in expanding the world of podcasts, but it seems that it’s not just going to stop at launching a stand-alone app. Google wants to use its influence to increase the number of podcasters in the world, and has specifically shown an interest in increasing the number of female and colored podcast hosts. To that end, Google has set up an independent advisory board that aims to promote the production of podcasts outside of the usual areas of the U.S. What does that mean in real terms? Google doesn’t seem to be sure, but it seems that it’s more likely to be increased promotion, rather than direct financial contributions to individual podcasters.

The Google Podcasts app is currently only available on the Google Play Store, with apparently no intention of launching on iOS. If you’re stumped as to which podcast to start with, check out our very own podcast, Trends with Benefits.