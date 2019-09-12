Google wants to take Project Jacquard, its connected clothing line, to the next level. A few years ago, the company partnered with Levi’s for the Commuter Jacker, which allowed users to control certain aspects of their smartphone using sensors in the jacket and gesture controls. Now, the company is working on a new wave of connected clothes, starting with a connected Saint Laurent backpack.

The backpack comes with a new, revised version of the Project Jacquard tag, which adds a series of new features to the platform. Notably, the new tag is designed to integrate seamlessly with Google Assistant — so not only can you trigger Assistant, but you can also trigger “My Day,” which gives you a rundown of weather, your commute, the news, and calendar events, and you can use the tag with your phone’s camera. There are four gestures that can be triggered — “Brush In,” “Brush Down,” “Double Tap,” and “Cover,” and the Project Jacquard app has been redesigned to make programming the tag even easier.

The new Project Jacquard Tag is a lot smaller than the previous version of the tag, and in the Yves Saint Laurent Cit-e backpack, the tag can be found in the left smart strap. The backpack isn’t designed for everyone — it’s a luxury product and commands a luxury price. To get it for yourself you’ll have to shell out $995.

Still, even without Project Jacquard integration, it looks like a nice product. It’s built from 100% nylon with a canvas lining and features a sleek black color scheme with a minimalistic approach.

That said, this is only the first of a new wave of Project Jacquard products. According to CNET, Google is planning other new Project Jacquard products, and at least some of them will be designed for the average consumer — not just rich people who want to drop $1,000 on a backpack. Considering the fact that the tag is smaller than before, it could fit into more pieces of clothing too.

The Yves Saint Laurent Cit-e backpack is now available at Saint Laurent Rive Droit stores in L.A. and Paris, or you can get it online in the U.S., U.K., Italy, France, and Germany.

