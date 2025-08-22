Google Search gets an AI trick plucked straight out of a sci-fi film

For a while now, the tech industry has been shifting into the “agentic AI’ era. Simply put, it’s where an AI performs a multi-step task for you, like acting on a request such as “reserve a table for six at the nearest ramen shop with at least a 4-start rating on Wednesday.” Well, that’s essentially what Gemini is going to do within the AI Mode, and a lot more, the next time you head to Google Search.

You can even tell that you’re on a tight schedule and need a place that can accept a reservation within the next two hours. Sounds like one of those uber-smart virtual assistants in sci-flicks, right? Well, it’s rolling out starting today in the US, UK, and India, with plans of global expansion already underway.

What’s new in Google Search?

Earlier this year, Google rolled out a new feature in Search, called AI mode. In a nutshell, it presents the answers to your questions just the same way as an AI chatbot like Gemini or ChatGPT does, instead of showing you a list of blue links on the Search page for visiting websites.

Now, Google’s AI Mode will not only give you answers, but it will also take multi-step actions, saving you a visit to different websites, and lots of clicks and taps. Let’s say you want to book a table at a restaurant. Just type your requirements, AI mode will jump into action, and take you directly to the reservation page after filling in all the details.

“Searching across multiple reservation platforms and websites, it will find real-time availability for restaurants that meet your specific needs — and then present you with a curated list of restaurants with available reservation slots to choose from,” says Google.

How does it work?

Remember Project Mariner, which was showcased at the Google I/O conference earlier this year? Well, in case you aren’t familiar, it’s a hyper advanced version of Gemini that can handle web tasks for you through natural voice conversations. Now, Google is porting over that DNA to AI Mode in Search.

It hears your queries, and then taps into the vast data pulled from Search, Maps, and Knowledge Graph to take talk action on your behalf. Think of it as ChatGPT Agent, but with Google Search and Gemini.

For now, Google is sticking with restaurant reservations and has partnered with names like “OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Booksy and many more.” Down the road, the company will expand the agentic feature in AI Mode to finding event tickets and making local service appointments.

Soon, AI Mode in Search will also be able to learn from your activity history and accordingly take action. Been gorging on Bao Buns for breakfast lately? The next time you ask AI Mode to book a breakfast table, it will prefer places where they you serve you the fluffy steamed delicacy.