Here’s how Google made the Pixel 9’s excellent new packaging

Google is releasing new mobile products in the coming weeks, including the Pixel 9 smartphone series, in new, 100% plastic-free packaging. Now, we have a behind-the-scenes look at how it came to be.

In a blog post, Google explains how it improved the hardware packaging for the environment and, in doing so, made the packaging for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit products lighter and easier to recycle. It also looks quite different from the packaging of older products.

The changes help Google achieve the pledge it made in October 2020 to make its hardware packaging plastic-free by 2025. At the time, 94% of its products’ packaging was plastic-free. The other 6% required replacing shrink wrap, plastic tape, labels, and more. Ultimately, it is using fiber-based alternatives to replace those plastic components.

Plastic-Free Packaging From Corner to Corner

Google says the paper used is three times stronger and around 70% more stretchable than its previous paper. Inside, molded fiber pulp protects the device during shipping using a formula made from recycled newspaper.

Google’s achievement comes a year ahead of schedule and bests other companies.

Apple, for example, has promised to eliminate plastic from all mobile product packaging. However, only the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 100% fiber-based packaging. The iPhone 15 packaging, meanwhile, is over 99% fiber-based.

Samsung also aims to eliminate plastic packaging by 2025. Though the boxes and internal trays for the Galaxy S24 series are made of 100% recycled paper, the packaging still contains plastic components.

Earlier this month, Google announced four new Pixel 9 phones and a third-generation Pixel Watch. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will arrive in stores later this week, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will begin shipping on September 4. The Pixel Watch 3 will arrive on September 10.