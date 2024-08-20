 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s how Google made the Pixel 9’s excellent new packaging

By
Boxes for the new Google Pixel 9 phones and Pixel Watch 3.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google is releasing new mobile products in the coming weeks, including the Pixel 9 smartphone series, in new, 100% plastic-free packaging. Now, we have a behind-the-scenes look at how it came to be.

In a blog post, Google explains how it improved the hardware packaging for the environment and, in doing so, made the packaging for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit products lighter and easier to recycle. It also looks quite different from the packaging of older products.

Recommended Videos

The changes help Google achieve the pledge it made in October 2020 to make its hardware packaging plastic-free by 2025. At the time, 94% of its products’ packaging was plastic-free. The other 6% required replacing shrink wrap, plastic tape, labels, and more. Ultimately, it is using fiber-based alternatives to replace those plastic components.

Plastic-Free Packaging From Corner to Corner

Google says the paper used is three times stronger and around 70% more stretchable than its previous paper. Inside, molded fiber pulp protects the device during shipping using a formula made from recycled newspaper.

Google’s achievement comes a year ahead of schedule and bests other companies.

Apple, for example, has promised to eliminate plastic from all mobile product packaging. However, only the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 100% fiber-based packaging. The iPhone 15 packaging, meanwhile, is over 99% fiber-based.

Samsung also aims to eliminate plastic packaging by 2025. Though the boxes and internal trays for the Galaxy S24 series are made of 100% recycled paper, the packaging still contains plastic components.

Earlier this month, Google announced four new Pixel 9 phones and a third-generation Pixel Watch. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will arrive in stores later this week, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will begin shipping on September 4. The Pixel Watch 3 will arrive on September 10.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google finally fixed the one thing I hated about the Pixel Watch
The apps page on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Google has done the right thing with the Pixel Watch 3, as, for the first time in the smartwatch’s short history, it comes in two different case sizes. Until now, the Pixel Watch has been available in a single size, which bordered on the microscopic and seemingly had more bezel than screen. Now, those with arms wider than a pipe cleaner can confidently buy a Pixel Watch without fear, and giving us more choice is a serious win for Google and the new Pixel Watch.
A big deal
Google Pixel Watch Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch’s minimalist, simple design has never appealed much to me personally. I prefer my watches to make a statement or at least include stylistic elements that make me smile when I look down at my wrist. The Pixel Watch’s smooth, circular case is just too plain, and the bezel around the screen only emphasizes the smartwatch’s tiny pill-like proportions. Once it was on my wrist, it just looked too small, like I’d mistakenly chosen the wrong size but couldn’t be bothered to change it.

Read more
Google’s giving you a very good reason not to buy a Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9 with its display on.

If you’re trying hard to decide between buying the Google Pixel 9 or any of the Pixel 9 Pro models, there’s one detail that may push you into making a final decision. You may have heard during the launch event or seen afterwards that Google will give you a free year’s access to its Gemini Advanced AI services, valued at $20 per month, when you buy a new Pixel, but it’s important to know this good value benefit only comes with the Pro models and not if you buy the standard Pixel 9.

Google talked a lot about Gemini Advanced and Gemini Live — where you can have conversational chats with Gemini — during the Made by Google launch event, and it may have piqued your interest, particularly when you heard the service was a free gift with some purchases. However, it was easy to miss the fine details about which phones it comes with, especially when you may assume it comes with all the phones as they have the same processor and general ability.

Read more
Security experts just found a massive flaw with Google Pixel phones
A person holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google is patching a serious firmware-level vulnerability that has been present on millions of Pixel smartphones sold worldwide since 2017. “Out of an abundance of precaution, we will be removing this from all supported in-market Pixel devices with an upcoming Pixel software update,” the company told The Washington Post.

The issue at heart is an application package called Showcase.apk, which is an element of Android firmware that has access to multiple system privileges. Ordinarily, an average smartphone user can’t enable or directly interact with it, but iVerify’s research proved that a bad actor can exploit it to inflict some serious damage.

Read more