  1. Mobile

Google Sodar lets you visualize social distancing guidelines in AR

By

Social distancing is one of the proven defenses you can equip to stay safe in this pandemic. Google wants to lend a hand to help you stick to the recommended 2-meter (a little over 6 feet) distance. Its new experimental augmented reality tool, Sodar lets you visualize how far exactly you need to stand from another person.

Google Sodar is a web app that takes advantage of augmented reality to superimpose a 2-meter boundary in front of you. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you need to ensure the person you’re talking to is outside of that curve. The social distancing ring also stays put when you move around your phone which means you won’t have to recalibrate it every time you switch directions when, for instance, taking a walk.

Similar to other AR apps, when you launch Sodar, it first takes stock of your surroundings and scans the environment to primarily look for a flat surface where it can project the boundary. The process doesn’t take more than a few seconds and you don’t even need to install an app.

Sodar works through the Google Chrome browser and relies on a technology called WebXR which Google rolled out for Android phones late last year. Therefore, Sodar can’t run on iOS phones or Android phones with an outdated version of Google Chrome yet.

To use Sodar, all you need to do is head over to its website. Tap the Launch button, grant the necessary permissions such as camera access, and you’ll be up and running soon. For adding the app to your homescreen if you plan to launch it whenever you go out, you can tap the three-dots menu at the top right corner on Google Chrome and select the Add to Home Screen option.

Sodar is the product of one of Google’s experimental divisions that actively releases apps that are not yet prime for a broader, public release. Earlier this year, it introduced nearly half a dozen digital wellbeing experiments to help you curb your smartphone addiction. You can browse all of these and more at the Experiments With Google website.

Editors' Recommendations

How to play YouTube in the background on Android and iOS

how to play YouTube in the background

How to use gesture navigation in Android 10, or how to turn it off

How to wipe your Android phone or tablet properly

How to wipe your Android phone

How to switch from iPhone to Android: The ultimate guide

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Hands on

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 5 have never been cheaper

apple airpods watch series 5 deals best buy bh photo spring sale review hero 2 768x768

The best Android apps (May 2020)

best Android apps

What is Wi-Fi calling, and how does it work?

Everything you need to know about the iPad Mini 6

The best photo-editing apps for Android and iOS

The best iPad Pro productivity apps

Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 10.2 down to cheapest-ever prices for Memorial Day

apple watch series 5 review crop

Amazon Kindle reduced to lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

10th generation Kindle e-reader

iPad Pro, Surface Pro 7, MacBook Air prices slashed for Memorial Day

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020

4G vs. LTE: The differences explained