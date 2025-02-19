 Skip to main content
Google urges iPhone users to switch to standalone Gemini app

Gemini app on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Last fall, Google introduced a standalone Gemini app for iOS. At the same time, the AI assistant remained in the standalone Google app. That’s now changing. As 9to5Google first noted, Google is informing iOS users that it will remove Gemini support from the Google app. In doing so, it wants you to rely solely on the Gemini app.

In an email to iOS users, Google says: “We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS. Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store. With the Gemini app, you’ll have access to all of the same features and more.”

Removing Gemini from the Google app doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Before the standalone Gemini app was released, iOS users could easily switch between Google Search and Gemini within the Google app. However, in recent months, some of the newer Gemini features have been exclusive to the Gemini app and are no longer accessible through the Google app. A clear example is Gemini Live, which was never available in the Google app.

The iOS Gemini app allows users to interact with Gemini via text, voice, images, and the camera, offering support in various areas. It can be utilized to learn about new subjects, compose thank-you notes, organize events, and more. Furthermore, it integrates with other Google apps such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, simplifying task completion. The Gemini app for iOS is intended to be a flexible tool that can assist with various tasks ranging from simple to complex.

