 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Wallet app is about to get a lot more useful

By
The new Google Wallet app running on an Android phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Wallet app for Android is getting a new feature called “Everything Else,” which will make it easier to add digital passes. This feature was first announced at Google I/O in May and is expected to be available to all Google Wallet customers in the U.S. by the end of the month. It’s currently being rolled out to customers.

“Everything Else” is replacing Google Wallet’s “Photo” option. The feature lets you scan a physical card using your phone’s camera. Once you do, artificial intelligence determines what type of card you’re scanning. When you take a photo of your physical card, Google will extract the information it can, then let you edit standard fields and add your own.

Recommended Videos

Is the card private, like a government ID? As a security measure, Google will recognize this and not sync it to your other devices. Additionally, you’ll need to authenticate yourself before opening that card on the device.

We haven’t heard when Google Wallet’s expanded opinions will move beyond the U.S. market. At launch, “Everything Else” will work with various cards, including driver’s licenses, passports, student IDs, health insurance cards, and many more.

Products like Google Wallet have slowly helped us move away from physical cards such as credit and debit cards. This latest update expands its functionality while keeping our most important information private.

Google introduced several new features at this year’s I/O conference. Many of these new features rely on Google’s AI product, Google Gemini, to function. The changes announced included updates to Google Photos, Google Workspace, the Gemini app, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google Pixel 9 rumors: Everything we know so far
Renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. While the more recently released Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the Pixel 8 lineup, it isn't quite as powerful as its siblings. Regardless, the Pixel 9 series is just a few weeks away, and it will supplant the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the "most powerful" Pixels yet.

The Pixel 9 family looks to be a quadruple threat that's sure to be a big hit. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family have been trickling in at a steady pace, and it seems like Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
Should you buy the Google Pixel 8 now or wait for the Pixel 9?
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

Now far from being the obscure secret of the mobile industry, the Pixel has become a household name, thanks to Google's insistence on delivering a solid Android experience, along with one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy. The current pinnacle of that line is the Google Pixel 8, which offers everything we want from a Google smartphone. It's fast, gets updates on day one, and has a camera that delivers stunning shots.
The Google Pixel 8 was revealed in October 2023, which means it's fast approaching its one-year birthday. But celebrations aren't likely to be in the cards, not when there's likely to be a shiny new phone to distract us. Google has confirmed the Google Pixel 9's existence, and that means prospective Pixel 8 buyers now have a choice to make: buy the Pixel 8 now, or endure an agonizing wait and see what the Pixel 9 can offer.
It's a tough choice, but we're here to help make it a little easier. While we don't know for sure what the Pixel 9 will bring to the table, we have a lot of leaks and rumors to help us make a more informed choice.
So, should you buy the Google Pixel 8 now or wait for the Pixel 9? Read on to find out.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: design
Google Pixel 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
A massive leak just revealed everything about Google’s Pixel 9 phones
Pixel 9 Pro render.

With the Made by Google event confirmed to be on August 13, we aren’t too far off from the likely launch of the Google Pixel 9, where all the speculation about the devices will be cleared up. But it turns out that we may not even need to wait until August because Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) leaked all the details about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold via 91 mobiles.

Here’s what’s new in terms of design, specs, and features for the four new Pixel 9 models.
Design and color
Pixel 9 Pro rear. OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Read more