Google’s Call Notes feature could be getting even better

The Google Pixel 9 series introduced the Call Notes feature, which finally allowed users to record phone calls on their devices. Call Notes uses AI to summarize the main points of a call, generate a transcript, and provide an audio recording. Now the folks over at Android Authority have discovered another feature that could be coming soon.

Specifically, two lines of code suggest you could potentially and share full call transcripts. This would be particularly helpful for someone conducting interviews for research, or even for hiring managers that perform phone interviews. Users could quickly search for keywords and extract the most important information from a call.

They found the following code, linked to a function called “Fermat” — the codename for the Call Notes feature:

<string name="fermat_transcript_copy_button_description">Copy call transcript</string> <string name="fermat_transcript_share_button_description">Share call transcript</string>

Even if you aren’t familiar with reading code strings, the intent here is clear. To be clear, call transcripts are available through the Pixel’s Call Screening feature — another immensely useful tool, especially if you’re frequently the target of robocalls — but this new sharing function is specifically for the data created via Call Notes.

The Google Pixel lineup has always been a powerful option, but Google has released a slew of features in the past several months that make it even better. For example, the company just launched a new camera feature that’s ideal for streamers. Combined with the utility of Google’s Gemini AI, the phone gets ever better and even offers several Pixel-only features. If you’re a student — or just someone who likes to learn new things — Gemini’s recent Deep Research feature is one you don’t want to miss. It can even turn complex topics into easy-to-consume podcasts.

And if recent rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series will offer even smarter AI assistance.