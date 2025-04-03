 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s Call Notes feature could be getting even better

By
A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.
Google

The Google Pixel 9 series introduced the Call Notes feature, which finally allowed users to record phone calls on their devices. Call Notes uses AI to summarize the main points of a call, generate a transcript, and provide an audio recording. Now the folks over at Android Authority have discovered another feature that could be coming soon.

Specifically, two lines of code suggest you could potentially and share full call transcripts. This would be particularly helpful for someone conducting interviews for research, or even for hiring managers that perform phone interviews. Users could quickly search for keywords and extract the most important information from a call.

Recommended Videos

They found the following code, linked to a function called “Fermat” — the codename for the Call Notes feature:

Related 
<string name="fermat_transcript_copy_button_description">Copy call transcript</string>
<string name="fermat_transcript_share_button_description">Share call transcript</string>

Even if you aren’t familiar with reading code strings, the intent here is clear. To be clear, call transcripts are available through the Pixel’s Call Screening feature — another immensely useful tool, especially if you’re frequently the target of robocalls — but this new sharing function is specifically for the data created via Call Notes.

Pixel 9a display
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

The Google Pixel lineup has always been a powerful option, but Google has released a slew of features in the past several months that make it even better. For example, the company just launched a new camera feature that’s ideal for streamers. Combined with the utility of Google’s Gemini AI, the phone gets ever better and even offers several Pixel-only features. If you’re a student — or just someone who likes to learn new things — Gemini’s recent Deep Research feature is one you don’t want to miss. It can even turn complex topics into easy-to-consume podcasts.

And if recent rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series will offer even smarter AI assistance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Pixel 9a display

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple's "midrange" device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it's easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Read more
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
The Google Pixel 9a in Porcelain and Iris.

Google's latest addition to its affordable Pixel smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9a, serves up a slew of improvements at a competitive price. This model features a vibrant pOLED Actua display and Google's Face Unlock technology in addition to both Face Unlock and traditional fingerprint-based security. The phone comes in four matte color options, Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, and has slightly thicker bezels than Google's premium models. And with a Google Tensor G4 under the hood as well as 8GB of RAM, it's poised to handle anything you throw at it.

But most importantly for some, how impervious to the elements is it? Can it handle a bit of water and everyday splashes? Google's higher-end Pixel models are known for their excellent water and dust protection, so it's understandable to question this cheaper model's reliability in that regard. With that in mind, is it safe to use the Google Pixel 9a around water?
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
 

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box
A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.

After much speculation in recent months, the Google Pixel 9a has finally been announced. Google's Pixel A series is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable Android smartphone at a lower price point, and the latest model follows this trend. While it is undeniably part of the Google Pixel 9 series, it has fewer features than its higher-end counterparts.

One question you might have when considering the Pixel 9a is whether it comes with a charger. We’ve got the answer
The Pixel 9a does not come with a charger.
The short answer is that the Pixel 9a does not have a charger. This has become common practice for most smartphones today, including other models in the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 9 Pro. While this may be disappointing, it's not surprising.

Read more