 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s confirmed new Pixel phones, a watch and buds, now we’ve probably seen them too

New leaked images appear to show us the Pixel 10 series

By
Made by Google logo at an event venue.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

What’s happened? Google has a major launch event coming up on August 20, and it’s already confirmed in its media invite that we’ll see “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.” And information on what to expect from the Made by Google event continues to flow, with the latest leak seemingly showing us all the devices.

This is important because: As we edge closer to the Made by Google event, we’re seeing numerous complimentary leaks from a variety of sources, suggesting this is what we’ll see come August 20.

pic.twitter.com/13pyhrB7hN

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 25, 2025

Why should I care? Google’s Pixel series of smartphones are one of the most important flagship offerings, going toe-to-toe with Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy devices. While the Pixel phones don’t sell in the same volumes as iPhone and Galaxy S handsets, they are an important window into Google’s software features, and set the tone for Android devices over the next 12 months.

  • Pixel phones are a showcase for Android and Gemini, allowing Google to show the world what its platform and AI can do.
  • They will give us a window into Google’s latest software and AI features, and set the tone for Android for the next 12 months.
Recommended Videos

Okay, what’s next? We’re just over three weeks away from the Pixel 10 launch event when we’ll learn exactly what Google has in store for us, and whether these plentiful leaks are accurate.

  • Google will be keen to make a splash as it’s likely Apple will swoop in to steal the limelight just a few weeks later with the iPhone 17 launch.
  • Apple’s launch might include the hotly anticipated iPhone Air to challenge the Galaxy S25 Edge, a fight Google isn’t excepted to join this year.
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I hope the Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera is better than rumored, here’s why
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module.

One of last year's best surprises was the redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google’s second-generation folding phone fixed most of the challenges identified with the Pixel Fold and positioned it as the folding equivalent of the Pixel 9 Pro series.

Flagship performance, a squared design, and the iconic porcelain white colorway all helped the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to feel part of the current lineup rather than as a separate product range as Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

Read more
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak unravels old looks, and that’s okay
Side profile of leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders.

Google is still months away from the launch of fresh smartphone hardware in the Pixel 10 series. But it seems the company will focus more on internal refinements than aesthetic makeovers this year. Or at least that’s what it looks like from the recent string of leaks, which now include the next-gen Pixel foldable phone, as well. 

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared what they claim to be product renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leak doesn’t add any details about the internal hardware, but it notes that the device will be pricier than its predecessor. 

Read more
Here’s your first look at the leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

With Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus releasing their initial rounds of new phones for 2025, attention is shifting to Google, which is expected to announce the Pixel 10 series in the coming months. Today, we have the first leaked images of one of these upcoming devices.

Images of the Pixel 10 Pro XL have been revealed courtesy of Android Headlines. This phone features a 6.8-inch display and is expected to resemble its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The leaked dimensions indicate that the new model will measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, reflecting only a 0.1 mm difference in height compared to the existing model.

Read more